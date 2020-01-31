Just like the football season, selecting the All-Albany Area football team has been a grueling process because there are so many choices and decisions are made just by an inch. The Albany Herald makes an effort to cover 16 high school football teams with all of those schools playing on Friday night at the same time. It makes it difficult to cover and discover which players are the most consistent week to week.

But that was the motivation for the Player of the Year selection of Lee County quarterback Kyle Toole. Toole didn’t put up the biggest numbers this year, but his numbers were exceptional and his consistency every single game were key in naming Kyle Toole as the Albany Herald Player of the Year. Toole will take his talents to Troy University to play college football and the Trojans got a smart, tough football player that will be on top of his game every day. As the starter at Lee County the last two years, Toole has thrown for more than 6,000 career passing yards with a 26-2 record as a starter. He has thrown 54 career touchdowns with only 5 interceptions.

Mitchell County’s Quentavious Hunter gets the offensive player of the year nod with his numbers. He led the Eagles to a 10-2 season, a spot in the Elite 8 and the Region 1-A championship. He threw for 25 touchdowns and more than 1500 passing yards this past season and will be one to watch in his senior season next year.

Pelham’s Darrell Starling stands out on a defense that stood out this year. The Pelham Hornets had one of the best defenses in the Class A this year and one of the biggest reasons was Darrell Starling in the secondary. He too will be at Troy University and should be on the field quickly.

Monroe’s Za’tarrious Anderson might just be the best overall athlete in the Albany area. He stands out on offense and defense and plays where he is needed. His decision-making on the field is outstanding and his abilities are unquestioned.

Those previously named four players were all in the conversation for player of the year along with Lee County’s Caleb McDowell, Pelham’s Kendrick Patterson, Mitchell County’s James Thomas and Westover’s Cameron Hopkins. The decision was tough, much like the choice of Coach of the Year.

It could have easily been Lee County’s Dean Fabrizio or Pelham’s Dondrial Pinkins, and there was definitely consideration for Terrell County’s Jack Harris who took his team to a 7-4 record and a state-playoff birth. But Deshon Brock earns Coach of the Year for bringing the Eagles to a region championship and an Elite Eight spot in the state finals. It is tough to beat a highly-ranked team twice in one season, much less back to back against your fiercest rival.

You may have other choices, but here our selections for the 2019 football season from the Albany area:

Player of the Year: Kyle Toole, QB, Lee County

Offensive Player of the Year: Quentavious Hunter, Mitchell County

Defensive Player of the Year: Darrell Starling, DB, Pelham

Athlete of the Year: Za’tarious Anderson, WR/DB, Monroe

Coach of the Year: Deshon Brock, Mitchell County

First Team Offense

QB – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham

QB – Cameron Hopkins, Westover

RB - Preston Simmons, Lee County

RB - La’borris Buchanan, Westover

RB – Keonte' Turner, Dougherty

WR – Chauncey Magwood, Lee County

WR – Jordyn Williams, Westover

WR – Myron Carthen, Mitchell County

OL – Parker Rogers, Lee County

OL - Lance Robinson, Mitchell County

OL - Wing Green, Lee County

OL - Isaiah Donaldson, Dougherty

ATH – James Thomas, Mitchell County

ATH – Caleb McDowell, Lee County

PK – Austin Beaver, Lee County

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Will Riggins, Dougherty

DL - Dallas Washington, Pelham

DL- Matthew Wendland, Deerfield-Windsor

DL – Anshawn Harris, Terrell County

LB - Baron Hopson, Lee County

LB - Emon Seay, Monroe

LB - Evans Plowden, Deerfield-Windsor

DB – Cam Bergeron, Westover

DB - Caleb Wiley, Sherwood Christian

DB – Reggie Walker, Pelham

DB – Rodney Jones, Mitchell County

PUNTER – Jackson Bostick, Baconton Charter

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Jordan Edwards, Monroe

QB – Blaine Grace, Terrell Academy

RB - Quintard Wright, Terrell Academy

RB - Christian Frazier, Lee County

RB – Gleaton Jones, Deerfield-Windsor

WR - James Hopson, Lee County

WR – Dailan Hall, Westover

WR - Dominik Henderson, Monroe

WR – Cameron Bailey, Pelham

OL - Jaquan Carter, Westover

OL - Turner Van Meter, Baconton Charter

OL - Javez Daniels, Dougherty

OL - Jaylan Smoak, Pelham

ATH – Ketavion Curry, Sherwood Christian

ATH - JaMarkis Allen, Terrell County

PK – Collins Giovingo, Westover

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL - Davion Rhodes, Pelham

DL - Jeffrey Bryan, Lee County

DL - Joe Mango, Pelham

DL- Chris Polite, Terrell County

LB – Kurdarius Mallard, Westover

LB - Kobe Fleurinord, Westover

LB – Frank Vann, Baconton Charter

DB - Slater Stringer, Westwood

DB - Earl Waters, Mitchell County

DB – Anthony McGrady, Lee County

DB – Demarion Lattimore, Terrell County

PUNTER – Ian Kelley, Terrell Academy

HONORABLE MENTION:

Offense: Marlon Brown, Lee County; David Goodwin, Lee County; Keimauie Stubbs, Dougherty; Will Denham, Terrell Academy; Willie Williams, Mitchell County; Emory Lowe, Lee County; Sergio White, Dougherty; Zach Davidson, Sherwood Christian; Lamar Hall, Dougherty; Recardo Simmons, Terrell County; De’Shaun Sherman, Mitchell County; Ashton Mann, Deerfield-Windsor;

Defense:Ryan Barnard, Baconton Charter; Tyrone Starling, Terrell County; Doug Curles, Pelham; Jaturn Brown, Dougherty; Germarion Anthony, Dougherty; Anterius Parker, Pelham; Owen Greene, Lee County; Jaron Willis, Lee County; Lorranger Russell, Monroe; Landon Torbert, Terrell Academy; Quavian Carter, Lee County; Elijah West, Dougherty; Andrew Orr, Sherwood Christian; Xavier Williams, Mitchell County.

