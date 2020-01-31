Just like the football season, selecting the All-Albany Area football team has been a grueling process because there are so many choices and decisions are made just by an inch. The Albany Herald makes an effort to cover 16 high school football teams with all of those schools playing on Friday night at the same time. It makes it difficult to cover and discover which players are the most consistent week to week.
But that was the motivation for the Player of the Year selection of Lee County quarterback Kyle Toole. Toole didn’t put up the biggest numbers this year, but his numbers were exceptional and his consistency every single game were key in naming Kyle Toole as the Albany Herald Player of the Year. Toole will take his talents to Troy University to play college football and the Trojans got a smart, tough football player that will be on top of his game every day. As the starter at Lee County the last two years, Toole has thrown for more than 6,000 career passing yards with a 26-2 record as a starter. He has thrown 54 career touchdowns with only 5 interceptions.
Mitchell County’s Quentavious Hunter gets the offensive player of the year nod with his numbers. He led the Eagles to a 10-2 season, a spot in the Elite 8 and the Region 1-A championship. He threw for 25 touchdowns and more than 1500 passing yards this past season and will be one to watch in his senior season next year.
Pelham’s Darrell Starling stands out on a defense that stood out this year. The Pelham Hornets had one of the best defenses in the Class A this year and one of the biggest reasons was Darrell Starling in the secondary. He too will be at Troy University and should be on the field quickly.
Monroe’s Za’tarrious Anderson might just be the best overall athlete in the Albany area. He stands out on offense and defense and plays where he is needed. His decision-making on the field is outstanding and his abilities are unquestioned.
Those previously named four players were all in the conversation for player of the year along with Lee County’s Caleb McDowell, Pelham’s Kendrick Patterson, Mitchell County’s James Thomas and Westover’s Cameron Hopkins. The decision was tough, much like the choice of Coach of the Year.
It could have easily been Lee County’s Dean Fabrizio or Pelham’s Dondrial Pinkins, and there was definitely consideration for Terrell County’s Jack Harris who took his team to a 7-4 record and a state-playoff birth. But Deshon Brock earns Coach of the Year for bringing the Eagles to a region championship and an Elite Eight spot in the state finals. It is tough to beat a highly-ranked team twice in one season, much less back to back against your fiercest rival.
You may have other choices, but here our selections for the 2019 football season from the Albany area:
Player of the Year: Kyle Toole, QB, Lee County
Offensive Player of the Year: Quentavious Hunter, Mitchell County
Defensive Player of the Year: Darrell Starling, DB, Pelham
Athlete of the Year: Za’tarious Anderson, WR/DB, Monroe
Coach of the Year: Deshon Brock, Mitchell County
First Team Offense
QB – Kendrick Patterson, Pelham
QB – Cameron Hopkins, Westover
RB - Preston Simmons, Lee County
RB - La’borris Buchanan, Westover
RB – Keonte' Turner, Dougherty
WR – Chauncey Magwood, Lee County
WR – Jordyn Williams, Westover
WR – Myron Carthen, Mitchell County
OL – Parker Rogers, Lee County
OL - Lance Robinson, Mitchell County
OL - Wing Green, Lee County
OL - Isaiah Donaldson, Dougherty
ATH – James Thomas, Mitchell County
ATH – Caleb McDowell, Lee County
PK – Austin Beaver, Lee County
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Will Riggins, Dougherty
DL - Dallas Washington, Pelham
DL- Matthew Wendland, Deerfield-Windsor
DL – Anshawn Harris, Terrell County
LB - Baron Hopson, Lee County
LB - Emon Seay, Monroe
LB - Evans Plowden, Deerfield-Windsor
DB – Cam Bergeron, Westover
DB - Caleb Wiley, Sherwood Christian
DB – Reggie Walker, Pelham
DB – Rodney Jones, Mitchell County
PUNTER – Jackson Bostick, Baconton Charter
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Jordan Edwards, Monroe
QB – Blaine Grace, Terrell Academy
RB - Quintard Wright, Terrell Academy
RB - Christian Frazier, Lee County
RB – Gleaton Jones, Deerfield-Windsor
WR - James Hopson, Lee County
WR – Dailan Hall, Westover
WR - Dominik Henderson, Monroe
WR – Cameron Bailey, Pelham
OL - Jaquan Carter, Westover
OL - Turner Van Meter, Baconton Charter
OL - Javez Daniels, Dougherty
OL - Jaylan Smoak, Pelham
ATH – Ketavion Curry, Sherwood Christian
ATH - JaMarkis Allen, Terrell County
PK – Collins Giovingo, Westover
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL - Davion Rhodes, Pelham
DL - Jeffrey Bryan, Lee County
DL - Joe Mango, Pelham
DL- Chris Polite, Terrell County
LB – Kurdarius Mallard, Westover
LB - Kobe Fleurinord, Westover
LB – Frank Vann, Baconton Charter
DB - Slater Stringer, Westwood
DB - Earl Waters, Mitchell County
DB – Anthony McGrady, Lee County
DB – Demarion Lattimore, Terrell County
PUNTER – Ian Kelley, Terrell Academy
HONORABLE MENTION:
Offense: Marlon Brown, Lee County; David Goodwin, Lee County; Keimauie Stubbs, Dougherty; Will Denham, Terrell Academy; Willie Williams, Mitchell County; Emory Lowe, Lee County; Sergio White, Dougherty; Zach Davidson, Sherwood Christian; Lamar Hall, Dougherty; Recardo Simmons, Terrell County; De’Shaun Sherman, Mitchell County; Ashton Mann, Deerfield-Windsor;
Defense:Ryan Barnard, Baconton Charter; Tyrone Starling, Terrell County; Doug Curles, Pelham; Jaturn Brown, Dougherty; Germarion Anthony, Dougherty; Anterius Parker, Pelham; Owen Greene, Lee County; Jaron Willis, Lee County; Lorranger Russell, Monroe; Landon Torbert, Terrell Academy; Quavian Carter, Lee County; Elijah West, Dougherty; Andrew Orr, Sherwood Christian; Xavier Williams, Mitchell County.
