The 2019 softball season is the books and it is one for the record books. The Lee County Trojans made school history with four wins in the state championship tournament and reached the state finals before finally coming in second. It was the first time the Lady Trojans had won any games in the Elite Eight tournament, though Lee County had been there three times before. But the Lady Trojans weren’t also ones to set records. The Lady Trojans of Dougherty had their best season on record, winning 18 games, being ranked in the state’s top ten and coming close to making the state playoffs. The Baconton Charter Lady Blazers blew through their region games with a perfect 14-0 record and won another region title. The Pelham Lady Hornets won 14 games, the most in school history, and also made the state playoffs for the first time.
Each of those victories took some special performances by the area’s best softball players. Here is the All-Albany Area softball team for 2019:
Coach of the Year: Dwayne Suggs, Lee County High School, 29-8, third straight region championship, second place in Class 6A.
Player of the Year: Abby Hughes, Lee County, pitcher, 22-6 record on the mound with a 1.06 ERA and 289 strikeouts. At the plate she hit .426 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs. She is committed to play college softball at Georgia Tech.
Pitcher of the Year: Jana Lee, Dougherty High School, 16-6 record on the mound with an .048 ERA and 221 strikeouts. She has another year of high school, but she has already committed to play college softball at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Offensive Player of the Year: Denver Bryant, Dougherty High School, led the state of Georgia in Class AAAA with a .759 batting average. She had 41 hits in 54 at bats that included 11 home runs, 12 doubles and seven triples. She scored 51 runs and knocked in 36. She has committed to play college softball at Auburn University.
Defensive Player of the Year: Trellis Whaley, catcher, Lee County. Whaley earned her spot at the defensive player of the year because of her play during the final games of the season. She was near perfect at the plate defensively and threw out five runners trying to steal during the region championship and the state playoffs. She had a fielding percentage of .994 for the season. She has committed to play college softball at Auburn-Montgomery.
First Team Diamond Dozen:
Pitcher: Dale Elmore, Baconton Charter School
Pitcher: Robby Jane Vann, Westwood
INF: Karlee Back, Lee County
INF: Emily Sosbee, Terrell Academy
INF: Rebekah Cooper, Lee County
INF: Emily Childress, Westwood
Catcher: Sierra Brogdon, Terrell Academy
OF: Lenzie Vickers, Baconton Charter
OF: Shaniya Tenson, Dougherty
OF: Sara Stevenson, Terrell Academy
Flex: Kerstan McCook, Pelham
Utility: Reid Johnson, Pelham
Second Diamond Dozen
Coach of the Year: Robbie Brogdon, Terrell Academy
Pitcher: Brooke Hall, Worth County
Pitcher: Brooke Zinker, Worth County
INF: Rhiannon Belcher, Lee County
INF: Gaila Price, Terrell Academy
INF: Bridgett Beck, Pelham
INF: Joi Hubbard, Deerfield-Windsor
Catcher: Laura Beth Collins, Westwood
OF: Emma Jackson, Terrell Academy
OF: Sarah Harper, Baconton Charter
OF: Gracie Ritter, Pelham
Flex: Marley Smith, Lee County
Utility: Sarah Culp, Baconton Charter