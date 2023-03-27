SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 92 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM EDT /5 PM
CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA
COFFEE DALE GENEVA
HENRY HOUSTON
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL IRWIN TURNER
WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY
EARLY LEE QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABBEVILLE,
ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON, ASBURY,
ASHBURN, ASHTON, BAGBY STATE PARK, BATTENS CROSSROADS, BEAMON,
BENEVOLENCE, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY,
BOWENS MILL, BROWNS CROSSROADS, CENTERVILLE, CLARKS MILL, COLES,
COMMISSARY HILL, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS, CUBA,
CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL,
EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ENTERPRISE,
ENTERPRISE MUNICIPAL A/P, EWELL, FADETTE, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER,
GAMMAGE, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, GEORGETOWN, GORDY,
GRAVES, HACODA, HARTFORD, HATCHER, HEADLAND,
HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA,
JONES CROSSING, KEYTON, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, MABSON,
MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, OCILLA, OZARK, PALMYRA, PECAN,
PETERSON HILL, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RICKS PLACE,
SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT,
TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG,
WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
Deerfield-Windsor girl’s basketball coach Gina Mitchell is the Albany Herald’s coach of the year after taking her team to a state title in her fourth year as the team’s head coach. Mitchell took the Lady Knights to the state championship game in her first season, but finally brought home the trophy this season. The Lady Knights compiled a 27-1 record this season.
Monroe’s Aaliyah Robinson (30) looks to shoot as Deerfield-Windsor’s Margaret Saddler (52) defends. Robinson averaged more than 21 points per game this season and pulled down an average of 11 rebounds to help her team finish second in the region and make it to the Sweet 16 of the GHSA playoffs.
Joe Whitfield
ALBANY — The girl’s basketball season was a winner for Albany’s basketball teams. Deerfield-Windsor won the state championship. Monroe, Westover, and Lee County all made the Sweet 16 and Dougherty’s girls came within one basket of doing the same without either senior starter. There are plenty of coaches and girls who deserve recognition for their hard work for months on end to get through the season so the Albany Herald recognizes those we noticed.
Coach of the Year: Gina Mitchell — Deerfield-Windsor, state champion, 27-1 record.
Player of the Year: Aaliyah Robinson — Monroe — 21.3 points per game, 11.6 rebounds
Offensive Player of the Year: Joi Hubbard — Deerfield-Windsor
Defensive Player of the Year: Murphy Ray — Deerfield-Windsor
First Team All-Albany
Kennedy Snead — Lee County
Rayven Thurston — Westover
Ciarra Lunsford — Monroe
Jatiana Chambers — Dougherty
Gabrielle Harris — Deerfield-Windsor
Jada Landers — Westover
Jarnyria Maddox — Lee County
Second Team All Albany
Margaret Sadler — Deerfield-Windsor
Jacqueline Buchanan — Dougherty
Saniyah Graham — Monroe
Kylee Williams — Byne Christian School
Lundyn Walker — Westover
LaDaja Caldwell — Westover
Genevieve Lanier — Deerfield-Windsor
Honorable Mention
Bayinnah Citlak — Lee County, D’Asia Simmons — Dougherty, Charity Bellany — Dougherty, Kya Hatcher — Monroe, Tamiyah Brown — Deerfield-Windsor.
