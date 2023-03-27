ALBANY — The girl’s basketball season was a winner for Albany’s basketball teams. Deerfield-Windsor won the state championship. Monroe, Westover, and Lee County all made the Sweet 16 and Dougherty’s girls came within one basket of doing the same without either senior starter. There are plenty of coaches and girls who deserve recognition for their hard work for months on end to get through the season so the Albany Herald recognizes those we noticed.

Coach of the Year: Gina Mitchell — Deerfield-Windsor, state champion, 27-1 record.

