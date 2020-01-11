The Westover Patriot defense turned up the intensity in the second half and held the second-ranked Americus-Sumter Panthers to only 21 second half points, but the Panthers managed to hold off the Patriots and take a 45-39 win in an important Region 1-AAAA win Saturday afternoon in Albany. The win puts the No. 2 Panthers at 16-0 on the year and 8-0 in the region. Westover is now 8-6 overall and 6-1 in the region.
Westover senior Keshay Walton drilled two free throws with 29 seconds remaining in the game to narrow the Panther lead to just three points at 42-39. Head coach Dallis Smith called timeout to give instructions on the effort to get the ball back, but the Panthers broke free for an easy shot for two points and then on the final play the Panther defense stole the ball to seal the win.
Westover started the game off hot. Isaac Abidde hit a 12-foot jump shot to open the game and Shamir Wingfield followed with a three-pointer. Wingfield hit another basket to put the Patriots up 7-0 to start the game before the Panthers got on the board.
The Patriots led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Americus-Sumter scored the first eight points of the second quarter to take a 17-14 lead. Abidde hit another jumper to end the Patriot drought. But at that point the Panthers got hot. Panther senior Trae Brown nailed two second quarter threes from the corner in front of the Westover bench and Americus-Sumter pulled out to a 30-18 lead.
The second half was all defense and the Patriots did their jobs well, holding the high-flying Panthers to just four third quarter points. Mixing up a full-court zone defense with some man-to-man mixed in the Patriots kept the Panthers off balance and kept them from getting easy shots under the baskets, including blocked shots by Abbide, Walton and Shawntavious Davis.
The Panthers did seem to control the rebounding boards, however. Almost every point the Panthers got in the second half was a second or third try after a missed shot. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers only scored three baskets from the field, but added five points from the free throw line to secure the win.
Abidde led the Patriots with 13 points and Wingfield followed with nine.
Trae Brown led Americus-Sumter with 16 points.
The girl’s game was not as interesting. The second-ranked Lady Panthers jumped out to a 23-0 lead on the young Westover team and breezed to a 76-16 win.
The Patriots beat Columbus 61-53 in overtime last night in Columbus. Abidde led the team with 15 points while Wingfield and Effrin Smith each scored 10.
The Lady Patriots also beat Columbus in overtime 33-30. Kameron Shelley led Westover with 15 points.
Westover will host another region matchup Tuesday at the Boston Palace at Westover. The Cairo Syrupmakers will come to Albany for two varsity games. Tip-off for the girl’s game is 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.