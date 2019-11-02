It wasn’t the shootout at O.K. Corral, but points were flying onto the scoreboard Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium as the Americus-Sumter Panthers outshot the Westover Patriots 58-45 in a game of big plays. The loss puts the Patriots at 6-3 on the season and 4-3 in the region. It also creates a must win game next week against Hardaway to secure a playoff spot.
The Panthers won by two touchdowns, but the game wasn’t over until the final minute. The Westover defense had trouble stopping the Panthers all night, but late in the fourth, down 51-45, the Patriots did just that. They needed to stop the Panthers to get a chance to score and tie the game. Westover did and the Panthers punted, giving the Patriots the ball at the 21-yard line with 2:03 left in the game. But all the hopes were dashed when one of the Panther linemen batted a pass from Westover’s Cameron Hopkins and the ball was caught by another Panther who raced in for a touchdown to give the Panthers a two touchdown lead with less than two minutes to play.
The Panthers built a 25-21 halftime lead over the Patriots, but that was only half of the excitement. The second half started with a bang when the Panthers took the second half kick-off to the 48, then hit a pass to the 33, before the Panthers’ Trevian Thomas blew through the defense for a touchdown. That put the Panthers ahead 32-21 after the kick.
Westover tried to respond as Hopkins connected with Dailan Hall for a quick 10 yards and then tried a deep pass down the sideline. The pass was incomplete, but the Panthers were flagged for pass interference and then another penalty put the Patriots at the 17-yard line. That was as close as the Patriots could get with that drive, so kicker Collins Giovingo came on and nailed a 34-yard field goal to close the gap to 32-24.
But lightning struck again. After returning the kick to the 44, Americus-Sumter's Kanova Willoughby raced 56 yards on the first play for another Panther touchdown.
As some of the Westover Patriots started feeling a little dejected, the Patriot offense fought back. On their first play from scrimmage after the kick-off, Hopkins hit Antonio James with a short pass that James took 76 yards for a touchdown. After Giovingo’s kick, the Patriots trailed 38-31.
Early in the fourth quarter it looked like the Patriot defense had the stop they were looking for. The Panthers were facing a third and seven when Lamario Larry made a diving catch at the seven-yard line to keep the Panthers moving. That catch should have been on ESPN’s highlight reel and two plays later the Panthers were in the end zone again with another touchdown pass.
Westover’s La’Borris Buchanan took the next kick off all the way to the Panther’s 33-yard line and a few plays later the Patriots were in the end zone when Hopkins connected with Hall for a touchdown – but the play was called back because of a penalty. After moving the ball back 15 yards, Hopkins found Jordyn Williams in the end zone and this touchdown stood even though the Patriots were penalized after the play. The kick was moved back 15 yards, but Giovingo nailed it to close the gap again 45-38.
After the Panthers went up 51-38 the Patriots responded again. Cameron Bergeron took the kickoff up to the 45 and the Patriots started moving. It looked like the drive was about to die, but the Panthers were penalized for roughing the passer and the Patriots got new life at the 16. Two plays later, Hopkins hit Hall in the end zone for the final Westover touchdown.
Carver-Columbus and Cairo are first and second in the region standings and Americus-Sumter now has third place with a 5-2 region record. The Patriots are fourth in the region and could make the playoffs if they can beat Hardaway next Friday night. Kick off at Hugh Mills Stadium is set for 7:30 next Friday night.