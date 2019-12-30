Each week Albany Herald Sports Editor Joe Whitfield will discuss area basketball teams and their chances of making the state playoffs. Here is the first edition.
Believe it or not basketball season is in its home stretch as the calendar flips into the new year. All of the holiday tournaments are finished and have shown some teams what they need to work on to make it into the playoffs and make their statements on the year. Here is a brief analysis of some area teams that should be playing beyond region tournaments.
Terrell County – The Greenwave of Terrell County is undefeated at 9-0 and they are currently ranked No. 3 in Class A basketball. They have already knocked off defending state champion Calhoun County in Edison. With five players averaging in double figures, there is not one player that defenders can spend their focus on because all five of the starters can get the ball into the hoop.
Senior Shontavion Bowens is averaging 14.4 points per game with 8.5 rebounds to lead the Greenwave. Recardo Simmons is averaging 12 points per game, Keborian Stephens is averaging 11.9 with five assists per game, Jamarkeis Allen averages 11 points and four steals each game, and Kentravion Grier is averaging 10.7 points.
The Greenwave has had only one close game and that was Calhoun County. Heading into 2020 the Greenwave definitely looks like the team to beat in Region 1-A.
Monroe – The Golden Tornadoes are now 8-4 on the year after losing their last two games in the Round Ball Classic. But even with the losses the Tornadoes are ranked No. 9 in Class AAA and have great reason for optimism.
Leading scorer Marius Ellis should be back on the court this week as the Tornadoes face two tough games this weekend against cross town rivals Dougherty and Westover before they begin region play.
Coach Michael Hoffpauir showed off his deep bench during the Round Ball Classic as lots of players saw valuable playing time during stressful situations. Brandon Washington, Jordan Edwards, Andrico Jackson, Michael Rambo and Jordan Buchanan all saw important playing time.
The Tornadoes are loaded with talented players who can change the game in a split second when they are hot. Matthew Green, Kareem Nixon and Cedric Johnson can score from anywhere on the court. Put the ball in the hands of Za’tarrious Anderson, Dominik Henderson or Ellis and the ball is going to the hoop.
Region games against Worth County, Crisp County and Cook County should be good practice but the Tornadoes should be heavy favorites in region play. The other three teams in the region have a combined 4-25 record heading into the new year. Worth has won two games while Cook and Crisp have won one game each. For the Tornadoes to get deep into the playoffs, however, consistency is going to be the key. The Tornadoes tend to be really hot or really cold and it seems important, from previous games, that Henderson finds opportunities to score in the fourth period. If Henderson has a big fourth, the Tornadoes win. In the games Monroe has lost, the defenses have made his fourth quarter difficult.
Dougherty – The Trojans opened the season as the sixth-ranked team in Class AAAA but are now 6-8 on the season. New head coach Bakari Bryant in not worried though. He said earlier this season that his team was going through some adjustments and was working to get his team ready for January competition.
Unlike Monroe, the Trojans have a much tougher region. The Trojans are 4-4 in the region, which is led by undefeated, second-ranked Americus-Sumter. The Panthers have beaten the Trojans twice, but one of those losses was very close. In fact, of the eight Trojan losses, five of those losses were by five or fewer points. Defending state champion Carver of Columbus began the season 0-4 but has now won seven straight. They will be at Dougherty next Tuesday.
However, their first game in January will be Friday night against crosstown rival Monroe, so the Trojans will need to be on their toes at the first of January. The Trojans are led by two seniors Rod Jones with 19.7 points per game and Will Riggins averaging 10.7 points and eight rebounds per game. The Trojans are talented from the top of the roster to the bottom, so hopefully they will have undergone the changes of a new coaching system and be ready to make a run into the state playoffs.
Westover- The Patriots lost eight seniors from last year’s team, but there are 10 seniors on the roster this season and Westover is 3-0 in region play heading into the new year. Westover will play Shaw in Columbus Friday night and then host Monroe Saturday night as they begin 2020 on the basketball court.
Though there are a lot of seniors on the team, juniors Shamir Wingfield and Isaac Abidde are leading the team in scoring. Wingfield is averaging 12.7 points per game while Abidde is averaging 12.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per game.
The Patriots have not played the other three region teams that made the playoffs last year – Dougherty, Carver or Americus-Sumter, so it is difficult to tell whether or not the Patriots can stay near the top of the region. However, they do have the talent and two of the region’s best players in Abidde and Wingfield.
Calhoun County – The Cougars (8-2) didn’t lose a game at all last year in their run to the perfect season and the state title, but have suffered two losses in December. Still you can count on Coach Marcus Shaw and company will be battling until the end. Leading scorer Tykevious Curry and point guard Jahmad Wiley are back on the court for the Cougars and will be a force in Region 1-A as well as the state.