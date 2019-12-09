The Falcons snapped their two-game losing streak in grand fashion by dropping 40 points on the Panthers in a NFC South battle on Sunday.
The Falcon converted four turnovers into 13 points as they took control of the game in the third quarter en route to the 40-20 win.
Free safety Damontae Kazee had two interceptions and forced a fumbled on special teams, Defensive end Vic Beasley had a sack-strip to help the Falcons score 23 unanswered points.
In the previous game against the Panthers, a 29-3 win on Nov. 17, the Falcons also had four turnovers.
Here are the five things we learned from the Falcons' victory.
1. Run game had a pulse. The Falcons came out and established the ground game early. They had 55 yards in the first quarter and were on pace for a 200-yard game.
With rookie right guard Chris Lindstrom and Matt Gono rotating, the Falcons finished with season-high 159 yards rushing on 32 carries and two rushing touchdowns. The stats included a kneel down by Matt Schaub for minus one yard. So, really the Falcons had 31 carries for 160 yards for a average of 5.2 yards per carry.
The Falcon's previous best game was 143 yards in a win over the Saints on No. 10. They also rushed for more than 100 yards in a lost against Arizona on Oct. 13.
Running back Devonta Freeman led the way with 84 yards on 17 carries and he had his first rushing touchdown of the season. He had 88 yards rushing earlier this season against the Colts and the Cardinals.
Falcons entered the game averaging 74.3 yards rushing per game, which ranked 30th of 32 in the league. The Panthers were giving up 137.5 yards per game, which ranked 29th in the league.
In the previous victory, the Panthers held the Falcons to 54 yards on 26 carries.
"I just thought we ran the football really, really well and just kept at it," Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. "Our offensive line did a great job."
Wide receiver Julio Jones had a key block on Freeman's 13-yard touchdown run.
"I don't want any credit," Jones said. "The offensive line had to do their job and I had to do mine. Free had the vision to score. All 11 on one play doing their job."
2. Pass protection. Ryan got leveled on the cover zero all-out blitz that resulted in a 97-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. However,
the Falcons held the Panthers to one sack and six quarterback hits.
In the two previous games, both losses, the offensive line gave up 15 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. The Panthers entered the game leading the league with 46 sacks and had seven players with at least four sacks.
3. Takeaway chart. The Falcons put together two field goals and a touchdown off four turnovers.
This season the Falcons have scored 45 points off 15 takeaways. The opposition has scored 79 points off 21 turnovers (eight fumbles, 13 interceptions).
The Falcons' point-off-turnover-ratio is now a minus-34.
"Oddly enough, it was a good day for us, but it could have been better," Ryan said. "There were a few more opportunities that we didn't take advantage of. Our special teams and our defense played extremely well and kept giving us opportunities, and eventually, we were able to make the plays we needed to make."
Moving Kazee back to free safety appears to be a good move.
"I have to be versatile and learn how to play every position," Kazee said. "I like that I went to nickel. I can help at nickel. I know this job from last year. I know everybody's job."
Kazee didn't have any reservations about moving back to free safety. With Ricardo Allen out last season, Kazee tied for the league lead in interceptions with seven.
"Whatever they tell me to go out there and play, I'm going to play it," Kazee said.
4. Third down blues. In the first half the Falcons continue to struggle on third owns as they converted 2 of 6.
In losses to the Saints (6 of 16) and Bucs (4 of 16), the Falcons were off the mark on third downs.
In the second half against the Panthers, the Falcons improve slightly to 3 of 6.
5. Lindstrom's return. Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick in the draft, played his first game since he broke his left foot in the season opener against the Vikings.
"I felt great," said Lindstrom, who played 36 of 72 offensive snaps (50%). "It was really great to be eligible to go out there and compete. The past three months, I have just been trying to support them as much as I can. I have really been working hard with the strength staff on trying to get my conditioning right."
Lindstrom, who was slated to be the crown jewel of the Falcons' offensive line rebuild, helped to get a push in the run game and didn't stick out in pass protection.
"It felt great because we really attacked it this week in practice and I really worked it," Lindstrom said. "It felt great being out there in the game."
Ryan's locker is right next to Lindstrom and he's been chatting with him during the rehab almost daily.
"He's worked extremely hard to get back," Ryan said. "It's not an easy injury to come back from, especially at that position. ... I see how hard he goes after it and what getting back meant to him."