Bent over at the waist with exhaustion as the Monroe High School band played the alma mater, senior Za’tarrious Anderson looked as if he could still barely stand. That was until his girlfriend showed up. Then he had the strength to pick her up for a photo as the Tornadoes celebrated a win over arch-rival Dougherty at Hugh Mills Stadium Friday night.
It was a mistake by Anderson that ended the game. Yes, Anderson intercepted a Dougherty pass with only seconds remaining to end the Trojan’s hopes of late heroic comeback, but he wasn’t supposed to be there.
“Actually, I was supposed to be on the other side of the field with the play that was called,” Anderson said after the game. But something just told me that he was going to throw to that corner, so I went that way and made the catch.”
Dougherty led 22-20 until 1:07 left in the game when Monroe quarterback Daarious Rivers connected with Dominik Henderson for a touchdown play that gave the Tornadoes the lead. The Trojans had about a minute to move 80 yards down the field to come from behind and win. After one incomplete pass, Anderson picked off the second pass from quarterback Bakari Bryant and ended all the Trojans’ hopes.
Anderson, a 6’1 180-pound senior and one the Albany Herald’ Dynamite Dozen, played both ways most of the game. As a wide receiver he caught one touchdown pass and took a second pass to the one-yard line. After that catch he lined up in the wildcat formation and took the ball into the end zone for a second touchdown. After another touchdown pass, he played quarterback and threw the ball to Emon Seay for a two-point conversion. On defense he had two huge interceptions for the Tornadoes.
The Tornadoes are now 3-3 on the season and will host Brunswick next Friday at Hugh Mills Stadium.