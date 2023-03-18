Anna Kate Miller finishes second in 3200-meter race at Hugh Mills Stadium

Terrell Academy freshman Anna Kate Miller (third from left) finished second in the girls 3200 meter race Saturday during the LC Smith and Winfred Benson Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium, which was hosted by Monroe Comprehensive High School. Miller said it was only her second time running the two-mile races on a track, but she did run Cross Country. The events were still taking place Saturday afternoon so check the Albany Herald for more results Monday and a photo gallery online at albanyherald.com.

 Joe Whitfield