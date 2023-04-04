210911_AJW_FB_UAB_2120.jpg

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the Bulldogs’ game against UAB in Athens on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

 Tony Walsh

ATHENS, Ga. – University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2023 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 15, when the Red team takes on the Black team at the annual G-Day Game, in Sanford Stadium.

The game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The contest will also be carried live on radio via the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network through affiliates across Georgia, as well as the Georgia Bulldogs mobile app. Airtime for the radio pregame show is 3:30 p.m.

