Are you ready for some basketball overload?
The U-Save-It Christmas Classic opens later this month at Monroe High School with four games on Thursday, Dec. 19, six games Friday and six games Saturday. Albany’s Monroe, Westover and Dougherty will play all three days, then Deerfield-Windsor and Lee County add to the mix for Friday and Saturday games. None of the area schools play each other during the U-Save-It Classic.
The schedule begins Thursday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m. when the Dougherty Trojans take on Wayne County. At 6:30 p.m. Statesboro faces Glynn Academy and then Westover will face McDonough. The Golden Tornadoes of Monroe will end Thursday’s game with a matchup against Jonesboro.
Friday’s slate will begin at 1 p.m. with Colquitt County playing Glynn Academy. Game 2 on Friday will feature Lee County against Wayne County, followed by Deerfield-Windsor against Statesboro. The schedule Friday continues with the Westover Patriots facing Jonesboro at 5:30 and Dougherty taking on Trinity Christian at 7 p.m. The final game of the night will be Monroe against McDonough.
Saturday’s lineup begins at 1 p.m. when Colquitt County plays Statesboro, followed by Westover and Glynn Academy. At 4 p.m. Lee County is scheduled to battle McDonough and then Dougherty will play Jonesboro. Deerfield-Windsor will face off against Wayne County at 7 p.m., and Monroe will close the night and the event on Saturday with a game against Trinity Christian.