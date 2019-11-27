Thanksgiving dinner might be a little later in Lee County Thursday because more than 150 of its favorite sons will have football practice Thursday morning as the third-ranked and two-time defending state champion Trojans (11-1) prepare for Friday night’s battle with top-ranked and undefeated Dacula (12-0). This game is the quarterfinal round – eight teams remain- of the state football playoffs in Class 6A.
“It’s another big game,” Fabrizio said."The top-ranked team in the state against the defending state champion. It will be another great night in Lee County."
“They look like a top-ranked and undefeated team,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “They are big and really fast. They are very skilled and well coached. They have an excellent running game and three wide receivers that can get away quickly,” the coach said. “We are going to have to continue to improve and be really proficient of taking advantage of small windows of opportunity we get.”
The Falcons have not been in many close games this season but responded well Friday night when they were down 7-6 against Glynn Academy. The biggest win on their resume’ this season might be a 24-21 win over Class 7A powerhouse Mill Creek which is also in the Elite Eight of that classification and will take on Marietta Friday night.
The Falcons will bring the number five scoring offense in the state to Leesburg Friday night as they average 39.67 points per game. The Trojans are number four with 39.92 points per game. The Falcons have averaged more than 250 yards per game rushing this season, led by three running backs. Trenton Jones leads the rushing attack with 1,153 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. Kaleb Edwards has rushed for 813 yards and 11 touchdowns while Kyle Efford has scored 15 touchdowns with 632 yards on the ground.
But Dacula does more than run. Quarterback Jarrett Jenkins has thrown for 2,124 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Friday night’s contest will be another big game in Lee County’s recent history of big games. The Trojans are seeking their third straight state championship and have shined when the big games come around. Last week the Trojans dispatched an excellent Creekside team 49-7 while Dacula beat Glynn Academy 42-20.
“Our kids are excited and are working hard. We will have to do a really good job with alignment and be in position and take any opportunity they give us,” the coach said.
Should the Trojans take the win Friday night they could face region foe Houston County in the semi-finals. The Bears (7-5) will take on Harrison (12-0) who is currently ranked ahead of Lee County at No. 2. All four teams from Region 1 – 6A are in the Elite Eight. Valdosta will be at Richmond Hill and Coffee will be at Allatoona.
“Region one is known as the top region for a reason,” said Fabrizio. “Everybody knows we have great football in our region. The state champion has come out of Region one five times in a row now and I think that shows what a great accomplishment is for our kids to have won this region three times in a row.”
Last year the Trojans defeated region foe Northside-Warner Robins to win the state title and beat region foe Coffee to win its first state title two years ago.
Kick-off is set for 7:30 Friday night at Trojan field. Fans who do not want to wait in line for tickets can purchase their tickets online here: https://gofan.co/app/events/76651.