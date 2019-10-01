Consider 2019 another ho-hum, spectacular Freddie Freeman conversation that didn't produce waves on the national scale.
Freeman isn't flashy. He isn't brash or vibrant. You won't see him in many commercials or studio appearances. It's not his style. It's not how the Braves' franchise player operates.
In fact, with the dynamic Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies duo, along with Josh Donaldson's natural gift for attracting attention (to his game and memorable quotes), Freeman is overshadowed on his own team. The very franchise he grew up with. The franchise with which he endured the darkest days, promising it'd be turned around.
Coming off back-to-back National League East titles, it's safe to say it indeed turned around. Freeman has been a significant reason why. He set a career-high in homers and finished second in MLB in RBIs. His average dipped below his usual .300 standard, but he was the most potent he'd been in his career.
It's been a career that's placed Freeman among the Braves greats. Freeman, who debuted in 2010, has hit .293/.379/.504 in 1,346 games with the only franchise he's known. He came up at the end of Chipper Jones' era, and in time, established his own.
"It's been pretty cool to see where he started, when he first came up, where he's at now," manager Brian Snitker said. "The growth, the maturity. Everyone saw this. I remember watching him as a young guy take (batting practice) and thinking he isn't even strong yet. Wait until he gets his man strength. He was an impressive guy the first time anyone laid eyes on him. It's been neat watching him mature and grow into an adult, person, father, husband, the whole thing."
Freeman has long been the face of the Braves, but the franchise wasn't associated with winning in his mid-20s. Now, in the middle of his prime, Freeman has a contender around him.
Freeman's uninspiring finish this season, affected by bone spurs in his right elbow, shouldn't override his total body of work. He earned his fourth All-Star Game appearance, and second consecutive start, after hitting .309 with 23 homers and 68 RBIs in the season's first half.
His performance cooled off in his final 67 games, which might cost him his third top-five MVP finish (Freeman finished fifth in 2013 and fourth last season). But his value to the Braves is immeasurable.
"He's the guy I go to," Snitker said. "He's asserted himself and has matured into that and welcomed it. He's got instant credibility in how he carries himself, how he plays the game, how he shows up every day to play. Just doing it naturally. Couldn't have a better person or player in the clubhouse to have that, too."
He's the Braves' ambassador. Freeman is one of the most respected individuals in the game, according to coaches and colleagues across the baseball sphere.
"Freddie is one of the best guys in the league on and off the field," Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about his friend earlier this season. "Good guy, great player. Can't really say too much about him. He's an awesome person. ... He's a great player and person, and I wish him the best. I like playing against him and watching him from afar as well."
Now, Freeman's faith and loyalty is rewarded with another postseason appearance. By the looks of it, he won't have many more early October vacations for the remainder of his playing career.
That's how he's wanted it. He knows how long the Braves, the organization and fans, have waited to win again. It isn't just about breaking that pesky streak of nine consecutive postseason series losses. It's about re-delivering a feeling Atlanta has only experienced one time -- in 1995.
"I've been in this organization since 2007," Freeman said. "I don't want to go anywhere else. This is where I want to be. This is where I'm comfortable. I love everybody here from the top to the bottom. We haven't won since 1995, and I want to win."