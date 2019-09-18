Several area runners traveled to Americus Saturday for the Heart and Sole 5K Saturday morning. Brian Miller, 21, of Americus took first overall with a time of 17:16.40. Bo Moore of Albany finished second in the 45-49 age group with a time of 24:17.20, while Shane Smith of Leesburg finished second in the 50-54 age group with a time of 26:26.39.
Ava Garrett of Perry was the first female to cross the finish line with a time of 22:55.12, but the first female from the area to finish was Brianna Pafford of Albany who clocked a time of 29:56.87 - good for third place in her 20-24 age group.
Seven-year-old Kennedy Hackett of Albany was the fastest in her age group with a time of 35:53.38 and Faryn Hackett was right behind her at a time of 35:55.33. Anza Richardson of Albany was next from the area with a time of 36:24.91, good for second place in the 45-49 age group.
Danny Wall of Leesburg finished first in his age group of 75-79 with a time of 38:47.69 and Brenda Gail Wall took second for women ages 68-69 with a time of 48:23.57.
Ashue Gantt of Sylvester took third place in women 30-34 with a time of 50:37.63. Lilly Morrison, Eliza Morrison, Kent Morrison and Christine Morrison of Albany all finished the race together, completing the course in just over an hour.