A number of area runners competed in the Half Marathon this past weekend in Albany and Leesburg's Brenda Gail Wall provided this information on who competed. Here are the results from the Half Marathon (13.1 Miles) for some of Leesburg's runners::
Chris Phillips (Leesburg, GA.)=1:46:15 (Male, 40-44=7th)
Emily Phillips (Leesburg, GA.)=1:46:14 (Female, 01-20=2nd)
William Hancock (Leesburg, GA.)=1:51:41 (Male, 55-59=7th)
Jerry Lee Hillhouse (Perry, GA.)=2:00:57 (Male, 45-49=9th)
Ben Phillips (Leesburg, GA.)=2:01:01 (Male, 01-20=15th)
Jim Quinn (Leesburg, GA.)=2:15:55 (Male, 45-49=17th)
Shane Smith (Leesburg, GA.)=2:17:04 (Male, 50-54=19th)
George Woodall (Leesburg, GA.)=2:30:56 (Male, 70 and OVER=3rd)
Jason Miller (Leesburg, GA.)=2:32:38 (Male, 50-54=25th)
Don VanOteghem (Leesburg, GA.)=2:55:45 (Male, 65-69=13th)
Danny Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=3:01:47 (Male, 70-OVER=7th)
Mel Almond (Leesburg, GA.)=3:16:24 (Female, 35-39=40th
Brenda Gail Wall (Leesburg, GA.)=3:46:37 (Female, 65-69=8th)
Those not included on Walls' list were Rebecca Ethridge and Teri Poitevint who are part of the ThermaCare team at Proctor and Gamble in Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.