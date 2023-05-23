...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of heavy rainfall are possible over the next
two days. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are
expected with isolated totals of 4 to 7 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
May 22, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) scores past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA -- Within the process of blowing an early four-run lead in their 8-6 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night, the Braves were reminded an injury-depleted starting rotation accounts for just a portion of their pitching concerns.
There are multiple concerns within the Braves’ bullpen, none more so than A.J. Minter, who was one of baseball’s top relievers last year. Minter’s most recent struggles began in late April and extended into Monday, when he proved he’s not the same as he was over the past few years, when he was seemingly winning every battle against Mookie Betts.