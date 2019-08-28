Now that Atlanta United has qualified for next year's Champions League by winning the U.S. Open Cup Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the team's manager and some of its players think it will be better prepared to improve upon its previous performance.
Atlanta United defeated Costa Rican power Herediano in the first round of the Champions League held earlier this year, but was eliminated by Mexican power Monterrey in the next round. It was Atlanta United's first trip to the Champions League, which annually features the best clubs from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
"Our objective at Atlanta United is to win titles and certainly one of them is to win Champions League," Atlanta United manager Frank de Boer said.
The team went into the 2019 Champions League with high hopes, but were undone by a poor finish in the first leg of the series against Monterrey at BBVA Bancomer Stadium when Rayados scored twice in the final 15 minutes to take a 3-0 lead.
Atlanta United midfielder Julian Gressel missed that game because of an injury, which still gnaws at him.
"I think that's the one game I'd like to have back this year," he said. "We came out of that not how we would have liked. That's the one game that I regret but it's nice to be in that competition again. It's definitely a goal of mine to play in the club world championships, and that gets you there with a win in the Champions League so that would be nice."
Atlanta United bounced back to defeat Monterrey 1-0 in the return leg at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but couldn't overcome the aggregate total.
"Listen, this year going into the Champions League, on the back of MLS Cup -- short rest ... new manager changes, we certainly weren't at our best at the beginning of the year -- and so, now, to have a second go at it," Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. "You know, we want to try and show that we can compete with the best in the region. I think Champions League obviously allows us that opportunity. But, we're certainly better than what we showed this year in Champions League, and so I think next year could be potentially a different showing if we make sure we get off to a good start."
Competing and winning tournament is a process, according to de Boer's predecessor, Gerardo Martino. He discussed that several times in his two seasons in charge of the Five Stripes.
De Boer said something similar after the team defeated Minnesota 2-1 on Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup final to earn a spot in next year's tournament.
Part of that process is knowing that you can compete against teams that are more established. Atlanta United next season can draw from defeating Monterrey, one of the richest clubs in the Western Hemisphere, as well as its victory over Club America, another Mexican power, in the Campeones Cup two weeks ago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
"That is something very important, and we want to achieve every season, and now, we are ready to achieve this," de Boer said. "Besides winning the US Open Cup, we love to compete to be the best team ... and we showed already in the Champions Cup, and now, we want to do it from the start in the CONCACAF Champions League. It's good for Atlanta United, it's good for MLS, and we want to be prepared, and we already had the experience this year, so hopefully, we can do better next season."
It's too early to tell how the pending CBA negotiations between MLS and the MLS Players Association will impact the team's ability to compete against teams from Mexico, which aren't limited by the same financial restrictions and roster rules. The current CBA expires in January 2020.
It also remains to be seen how Atlanta United's roster will change. There is the possibility, because of options on contracts, retirements, transfers, releases etc., that de Boer's team will feature many new players.
But one of those who should still be with the club said he is determined to help Atlanta United try to win yet another trophy in the toughest competition it will face to date.
"We have to win every tournament that we play in," Atlanta United's Josef Martinez said. "When one plays in CONCACAF, a lot of people aren't interested in that, but we are very interested. We have to win everything, every game, every final, whatever it is. We have to play to win."