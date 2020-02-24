SMITHS STATION, Ala. -
The Albany State University track and field teams opened their 2020 campaign Saturday at the Columbus State Cougar Invitational competing with 10 other colleges and former Monroe High School star Ashley Harrell and teammate Dykerah Jones each won two events to help the Lady Golden Rams take fifth overall while the men finished in sixth.
Harrell, a senior from Albany, won the shot put with a throw of 11.91 meters and she won the discus event with a throw of 38.32 meters. Khadija Williams finished second for the Golden Rams in the javelin throw with 33.52 meters.
Albany State’s women also took first in the 100-meter dash when Jones crossed the finish line first with a time 12.42. Jones also won the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.58.
Albany State’s men got a first-place finish from senior Christopher Jackson who won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.01. Teammate Undray Heller, a sophomore from Coffee County, took second in the shot put.
Augusta edged Morehouse for the men’s team title by less than six points while North Georgia won the women’s title with Tuskegee finishing second.
Albany State University will compete in the first ever Clark Atlanta University Panther Invitational on February 29th in Atlanta, Georgia.
Men's Results
100-Meter Dash
1. Christopher Jackson - 11.01
4. Antwan Goseer - 11.14
24. Kobe Russell - 11.95
200-Meter Dash
9. Jayden Carter - 22.89
7. Timothy Heyward – 24.23
400-Meter Dash
8. Jayden Carter - 52.00
19. Obafemi Opaaje - 53.26
27. Clifford Russell - 58.10
800-Meter Run
9. Tyler Douglas - 2:03.25
11. Joshua Stapleton - 2:04.03
1,500-Meter Run
17. Khali Madison - 4:23.17
22. Tyler Douglas - 4:26.85
27. Demetrius Carson - 4:34.51
35. Joshua Stapleton - 5:09.44
3,000-Meter Run
13. Khali Madison - 9:40.15
17. Demetrius Carson - 10:10.58
110 Meter Hurdles
6. Cameo Wilkerson - 17:04
400 Meter Hurdles
5. Cameo Wilkerson - 1:01.51
Pole Vault
3. Timothy Heyward – 3.35m
Shot Put
2. Undray Heller - 12.18 meters
Discus Throw
6. Undray Heller - 30.60 meters
Women's Results
100-Meter Dash
1. Dykerah Jones - 12.42
400-Meter Dash
6. Ayanna Jenkins - 1:04.27
13. Lauren Wood - 1:09.46
200-Meter Dash
1. Dykerah Jones – 25.58
800-Meter Run
10. Erin McCoy - 2:41.62
1,500-Meter Run
13. Erin McCoy - 5:32.27
18. Channelle Wong - 5:55.34
Shot Put
1. Ashley Harrell - 11.91 meters
5. Khadija Williams – 10.29 meters
Discus Throw
1. Ashley Harrell - 38.32 meters
2. Khadija Williams - 35.94 meters
5. Maloni Lewis - 31.56 meters
7. TyAsia Thornton - 30.12 meters
Javelin Throw
2. Khadija Williams - 33.52 meters
5. Lauren Wood - 30.02 meters
10. Maloni Lewis – 25.72 meters
11. TyAsia Thornton – 21.28 meters
