ALBANY, Ga. (August 6, 2019) -- The ASU Golden Rams men's golf program under the direction of head coach Gary Hilton, announced the Golden Rams 2019-20 schedule.
ASU will compete in six regular-season tournaments leading up to the 2020 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship. The Golden Rams will play three regular-season events in the fall and three in the spring.
The Golden Rams open the season with the Jay Jennison Cup hosted by Flagler College, held Sept. 23-24 in St. Augustine, Florida.
October features the Golfweek Division II Fall Invitational running Oct. 5-8 in Howey-in-the –Hills, Florida.
The Golden Rams open spring play by hosting the Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff from February 9-11 in Jacksonville, Florida. Closing out February, ASU will compete in the Hurricane Invitational from February 23-25 in Albany, Georgia. ASU will compete in the Benbow Invitational hosted by Butler University from March 8-10 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
From April 13-15, the Golden Rams will compete in the 2020 SIAC Championship in Peachtree City, Georgia at the Flat Creek Golf Course.
The NCAA Division II Regional Championship will take place from May 4-6. The NCAA Division II National Championship will take place May 12-16.