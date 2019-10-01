ALBANY, Ga. (October 1, 2019) - The Albany State University Athletics Department and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has partnered with Soles4Souls to begin a shoe drive on Tuesday, October 1. The shoe drive will take place through November 2.
New and gently used shoes of all styles and sizes can be donated throughout the drive. Shoes are then sent to Soles4Souls for processing and distribution. Soles4Souls works with more than 1,200 non-profit partners domestically and internationally to donate the shoes to those in need. You can drop off your shoes on both ASU East and West Campus in the Department of Athletics.
Soles4Souls is a non-profit organization founded in 2006, which has since collected over 30 million pairs of shoes that have been donated to 127 countries around the world.