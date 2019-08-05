ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University Head Track & Field and Cross Country Coach Kenneth Taylor announces ASU's 2019 cross country schedule. The Golden Rams men's and women's squads will run in five regular meets in September and October before competing in the SIAC Championships and NCAAs.
Albany State University will open the season in Valdosta, Georgia at the Border Clash hosted by Valdosta State University on Sept. 6.
On Sept. 14, Albany State will travel to Dahlonega,Georgia, for the University of North Georgia Invitational.
The Golden Rams will next host the 4th Annual Willie Laster Cross Country Invitational on ASU's West Campus on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m.
ASU will make their third road trip of the season on Oct. 5, traveling to Jacksonville, Alabama, for the Jacksonville Foothill Invite, which will be hosted by Jacksonville State University.
The Golden Rams next will travel to Milledgeville, Georgia, for the Georgia College and State University Bobcat Invite on Oct. 12.
Albany State University will keep their sights on the 2019 SIAC Championships which will be held in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Oct. 25 at Winthrop University.
Following the SIAC Championships, Albany State will head to Lakeland, Florida, for NCAA Regionals on Nov. 9.
Qualifying teams and individuals will close the season in Sacramento for the NCAA Championships on Nov. 23.