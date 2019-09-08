VALDOSTA, Ga. - The Albany State University Women's Cross Country team opened the season with a ninth place finish at the 2019 Valdosta State Border Clash held Friday afternoon at Freedom Park.
The Golden Rams finished with a total time of 2:22:49 (average of 28:34) in the 5K event. As a team ASU's put up 276 points, scoring at 48th, 60th, 62nd, 74th79thand 80thoverall.
The University of Tampa placed four runners the finished in the top ten finishes with (29 points) and took first overall with a total time of 1:37:15, good for an average time of just over 19 minutes. Aspen Gordon of Tampa finished first overall posting a time of 18:44 flat.
Erin McCoy led the Golden Ram performers, finishing at 48thin the field of 80 runners with a time of 23:35. Channelle Wong and Taylor Jordan followed and notched points at 60th and 62nd place with times of 25:34 and 26:16, respectively.
The Golden Rams will return to action on September 14, 2019 as they travel to Dahlonega, GA to compete in the University of North Georgia Invitational.