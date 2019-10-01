Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina said he is personally inviting everyone to the Albany State Coliseum for the Golden Rams first home game in three weeks against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers.
“We need to make this the most hostile environment Tuskegee has seen this year,” Giardina said Tuesday. “They are a better team than that 1-3 record represents. This will be a good and most entertaining football game Saturday evening.”
Last year Tuskegee beat the Golden Rams 20-0 in Alabama in a performance that still does not sit well with Giardina and the Rams.
“We still have a sour taste in our mouth over that game,” the coach said. “We didn’t play very well and we turned the ball over too much. We could have been better in that game.”
So far this season the Tigers have recorded one win – a 13-7 SIAC victory over Kentucky State. They have lost two close games 38-31 to Alabama State and 23-20 to Winston Salem. West Alabama blew out Tuskegee last week 36-16. But Giardina warns that this is a good football team that is coming to Albany. Also, Tuskegee has beaten the Rams six of the last seven times to two teams have played. The Rams won 20-7 in 2017 to end a five game losing streak to the Tigers. The last time Tuskegee came to Albany was in 2013 when the Golden Tigers won 19-13.
“This is a very tough, hard-nosed football team,” the coach said of Tuskegee. “They are one of the best teams in the conference. They know who they are, and they are very well coached.”
The Golden Tigers feature two quarterbacks – Ahmad Deramus and Jamarcus Ezell. Before last season Ezell was named to the preseason All-SIAC team but was injured early. Deramus came in as his replacement and won the Player of the Year award for the SIAC. The Tigers prefer to run the ball, however.
“They have three really strong running backs,” Giardina said. “It is going to be important for us to be able to stop the run.”
The Golden Rams are coming off a big 54-19 win over Clark Atlanta in their first SIAC game of the season. Albany State was able to put a lot of players on the field in Atlanta and get in work experience for younger players.
“It was great for some of these young players to make some big plays and make some mistakes,” the coach said. “That is a great for player development. It felt good to win the way we did Saturday. We didn’t take the gas off and were expecting the younger players to make the plays.” he said. “Our leadership council did an excellent job at half time.”
One of those youngsters making plays was quarterback Dionte’ Bonneau, a redshirt freshman from Atlanta, who was making his first start at quarterback for the Golden Rams. He completed five of 12 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. He has taken over as the starting quarterback with the injury to Kelias Williams who will miss the remainder of the season with a broken collar bone.
“He is a cool, collected, customer,” Giardina said of Bonneau. “He is focused and locked in. I am proud of the way he has taken it to another level the last couple of weeks. He has great character and a lot of talent. He believes in himself and we believe in him.”
That focus on the younger players continued into practice this week and some will see more action of the field. Giardina said because so many of the players are banged up he did something unique Monday at practice and held a “resume’ day,” where players got to compete for jobs.
“There was a lot of good competition on the field,” Giardina said. “We are going to hire some of them, not all, but some of them.”
The Rams didn’t lose any players to injuries this week at Clark Atlanta, but now Albany State’s quarterback, Williams, and defensive leader, Antonio Leroy, are out for the year with injuries. Other players remain sidelined as well, but others should be able to return.
The weather expected for Saturday should see the temperatures moderate for a more enjoyable climate for fans, but Giardina says turn up the heat.
“We have been in the heat so much, it’s now like our 12th man,” he said. “Turn it up! Our training staff has done an excellent job in keeping the guys hydrated. We know what to do to make sure our guys can do what they need to do.”
Saturday is Family Weekend and Community Day at the Albany State Coliseum and kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.