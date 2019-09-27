Albany State finished the Flagler College Jay Jennison Cup this week in 13th place recording a team score of 943 at the golf course in St. Augustine, Fla. West Florida combined for a team score of 876 secured a first place finish while host Flagler finished for a second place finish with an 888 team total.
Tyler Hanson led the Golden Rams, with a tied 29th place finish with a score of 231 while Jackson Crandall shot a 241 to secure the 61st place spot. Andrew Widjaja secured the 65th place spot with a score of 246 while Pongsakorn Booranakunamanee finished in the 66th spot after he shot 247. Rounding out the scoring for the Golden Rams was Abhinav Walia who recorded a 148 and secured the 75th spot.
The Golden Rams will return to the green on September 30 - October 1st as they travel to compete in the University of North Georgia Fall Invitational in Dahlonega, Georgia.
Team Scores – Final
Finish Team Total
1. West Florida 876
2. Flagler 888
3. Rollins 895
4. Belmont Abbey 900
5. Lander 903
6. Barton 907
T-7 Nova Southeastern 909
T-7 Young Harris 909
9. Mount Olive 913
10. Georgia College 916
11. SCAD – Savannah 932
12. Embry-Riddle 938
13. Albany State 943
14. Wilmington (DE) 954