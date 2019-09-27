Golf (1).jpg

Albany State finished the Flagler College Jay Jennison Cup this week in 13th place recording a team score of 943 at the golf course in St. Augustine, Fla. West Florida combined for a team score of 876 secured a first place finish while host Flagler finished for a second place finish with an 888 team total.

Tyler Hanson led the Golden Rams, with a tied 29th place finish with a score of 231 while Jackson Crandall shot a 241 to secure the 61st place spot. Andrew Widjaja secured the 65th place spot with a score of 246 while Pongsakorn Booranakunamanee finished in the 66th spot after he shot 247. Rounding out the scoring for the Golden Rams was Abhinav Walia who recorded a 148 and secured the 75th spot.

The Golden Rams will return to the green on September 30 - October 1st as they travel to compete in the University of North Georgia Fall Invitational in Dahlonega, Georgia.

Team Scores – Final

Finish Team Total

1. West Florida 876

2. Flagler 888

3. Rollins 895

4. Belmont Abbey 900

5. Lander 903

6. Barton 907

T-7 Nova Southeastern 909

T-7 Young Harris 909

9. Mount Olive 913

10. Georgia College 916

11. SCAD – Savannah 932

12. Embry-Riddle 938

13. Albany State 943

14. Wilmington (DE) 954

