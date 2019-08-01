ALBANY, Ga. (August 1, 2019) - In the interest of enhancing existing security measures at games Albany State University will implement a new security policy regulating the size and type of bag that may be carried into the stadium this season.
"Safety and security are issues that must always remain a priority for our events" said ASU Interim Director of Athletics Jackie Nicholson. "We believe this policy is an important enhancement to the security measures already put in place at the institution." The following outlines bags that are permitted:
Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12";
One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and
Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5" x 6.5" (approximately the size of a hand).
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag; briefcases; backpacks, cinch bags, and fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction; luggage of any kind; computer bags/cases; camera bags/cases; binocular bags/cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.
Fans will continue to be able to carry items allowed into the stadium in a permissible clear bag, such as binoculars and cameras.
Clear bags are available for purchase via the online store for $15.98 by clicking here: https://shopgoldenrams.merchorders.com/albany_state_university_golden_rams__duffles_totes_and_backpacks