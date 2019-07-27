The countdown is on. If you logon to Albany State’s athletics website, asugoldenrams.com, the first thing you see is a countdown. On Sunday it will read 41 days until opening day against the Valdosta State Blazers. As head coach Gabe Giardina heads into his third season at the helm of the Golden Rams football team, he is looking for his team to adopt the city and bring excitement to Golden Rams football, and he is hoping the product ASU puts on the field will help the city adopt the Golden Rams as it’s team.
“We have a great bunch of guys on this team,” the coach said. “We are literally seeing lives touched. These guys are ready to play hard for each other and play hard to make this city proud.”
Those Golden Rams will be returning to ASU soon. The first practice for the football season is scheduled for August 9 at 3:30 p.m.
Giardina is looking to put a team on the field that will have a more diverse crowd of people coming to the game. He wants to fill the coliseum up each time the Golden Rams host a home game here in Albany.
Adding to the desire to create a team people will pay to come watch, Albany State has been making improvements to the coliseum that will enhance the fan experience when fans come.
“We are excited about the year,” the coach said. “We have five home games this season compared to only three last year. This is a great family atmosphere and I want to see 150 kids running up and down the hills with my kids,” he said. “What other college town around here can you go to a game and have your child high-five a college football player? That doesn’t happen in most places, but it can happen here.”
He also said fans would enjoy the Albany State marching band, one of the best around – he said.
There have been some upgrades to the quarterback club at the stadium, the press box has been remodeled and Giardina is awaiting the arrival of a new scoreboard that will show highlights and replays.
“Now you will be able to see the plays again and yell at the referees right along with me,” the coach jokingly said. “I think this will be a great enhancement to the fan experience.”
That new scoreboard can also enhance the bottom line of local businesses because advertisements will be made available to purchase on the scoreboard. Local business owners will have a captive audience for their information for four hours on Saturdays when the games are being played, Giardina added.
He was not sure when the new scoreboard will be in place, but he said he has been told it would be ready for the September 7 opener with Valdosta State. After the season opens on September 7 in Albany, the Rams will play away games for the following three weeks. The next home game is October 5 when Tuskegee comes to town. That will be Family Weekend and Community Day at the Coliseum.
Single game and season tickets are already on sale. For more information visit asugoldenrams.com or call 229-500-2836.