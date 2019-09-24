Albany State’s kicker Gabriel Ballinas was named the Special Teams Player of the Week by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Tuesday for his performance against West Georgia Saturday night in Carrollton. Ballinas hit four of four field goals Saturday night as the Golden Rams beat 15th ranked West Georgia 26-14. Ballinas booted field goals of 46 yards, 44yard, 40 yards and 39 yards. He is a junior from Guadalupe, Mexico.
It was the second week in a row for an Albany State player to be named Special Teams Player of the Week. Last week that honor went to Albany’s Mike Green for his punt and kick off retun performance.
Others selected by the conference Tuesday were:
OFFENSIVE – Terraris Saffold, Central State
Running Back | 6’0 | Senior | Hayneville, AL
Central State’s senior running back carried the ball a carrier-high 36 times for 165 yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Marauders earned a 26-19 road win over Clark Atlanta. Saffold also had three kick returns for 50 yards.
DEFENSIVE – Kailen Abrams, Central State
Linebacker | 6’2 | Junior | Detroit, MI
After missing the first two games of the year, CSU linebacker Kailen Abrams returned to lead the Marauder defense with two interceptions, eight tackles and three tackles for a loss during CSU's 26-19 win over Clark Atlanta.
NEWCOMER – Kingston Davis, Lane
Running Back | Junior | Montgomery, AL
Davis led the offensive charge for the Dragons in the 44-14 victory over Edward Waters College. Davis carried the rock 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. Davis also hauled in two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown.