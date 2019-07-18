ALBANY — ASU’s Cervantes Jackson has been selected to compete in the Triple Jump at the 2019 Toyota USATF Outdoor National Championships on July 25-28 in Des Moines, Iowa. The events will take place at Drake Stadium on the campus of Drake University.
Jackson will be representing Albany State University. Cervantes is one of only 14 Men Triple Jumpers accepted into the competition. He is a Bainbridge, Georgia, native.
Cervantes has been training hard since his NCAA Division II Nationals record setting performance to prepare for this opportunity. The Top Three performers will represent the United States in the World Championships in Doha in late September.
The 2019 Toyota USATF Outdoor National Championships will be televised on NBC and the Olympic Channel.