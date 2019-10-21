Albany State running back Mckinley Habersham, a fifth-year senior from Savannah’s Memorial Day School, scored the Golden Rams’ only touchdown Saturday as they beat Benedict College 7-2 while Tropical Storm Nestor dropped rain on the Albany State Coliseum. Habersham’s 80-yard run in the first quarter was his longest of the year and he ended the game with 148 yards rushing, his largest total of the season – or last season. He is going home this Saturday to play at Savannah State, four miles away from where he played high school football. But he is not focused on his own goals, but instead on the team.
“Team goals always come before personal goals. Always.” Habersham said in an interview recently. “I want to do my part to help the team get to the championship and into the playoffs, but the team comes first.”
In seven games this season Habersham is averaging a little over five yards per carry and has rushed for 525 yards and five touchdowns on 97 carries. As a junior he rushed for 596 yards on 104 carries in 11 games, also a little more than five yards a carry.
In the SIAC, the running game is still king, except for Ft. Valley State which has now made 300 passing attempts this season. The Golden Rams are currently third in the conference in rushing yards, averaging 224 yards per game, right behind Savannah State which is second with 240 yards per game. Kentucky State which is averaging 260 yards per game.
“Everybody in the conference is trying to stop the run,” Habersham said. “As long as we keep playing our game and our defense keeps playing the way it is, we will be straight.”
That “Dirty Blue” defense Habersham mentioned is first in the SIAC in offensive yards allowed and points allowed. He believes the Golden Rams are on the way to the championship as long as people keep stepping up.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries,” he said, “but we’ve had guys stand up and put their best efforts forward and we just have to keep doing that. Hopefully we will stay healthy from now on. If we want to go to the championship, we have to keep pushing a little harder and do what we need to do to win.”
As a fifth-year senior Habersham is among the oldest on the team and has seen some changes in the program. He believes things are getting better for Golden Rams’ football.
“We have better resources and gear now than before,” he said. “We have better jerseys and shorts and things like that. Everybody loves the new gear.”
But the new gear is not the only thing Habersham likes. He likes the new chapel time the players get also.
“Chapel has an effect on everybody,” he said. “It has helped us develop that spiritual side and we have gotten to know each other spiritually. That makes us better as a team and better as brothers.”
That could be part of what motivates his career decisions as well.
Habersham is a health and human performance major and intends to be an athletic trainer once he graduates. He said he is hoping to help kids getting ready to leave high school be prepared for what they face in college and help them understand how things in college are different than when in high school.