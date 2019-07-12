Albany State senior basketball player Ashley Johnson has been named the SIAC's 2019 Woman of the Year by the conference which represents 14 colleges and universities.
Johnson will represent the conference as considerations for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, which accepts two honorees if at least one of the student-athletes is a woman of color or international student-athlete.
Johnson, a Joliet, Illinois native, was a Health and Human Performances major at Albany State University, making the Dean's List, the Athletic Directors Honor Roll, and the SIAC All-Academic Team during the 18-19 academic school year and graduated Cum Laude with a 3.5 grade point average. She is an active member in her community, spending time as a volunteer for several organizations and initiatives– including the National Youth Sports Program – while serving as a Group Leader, Read Across America and Keep Albany/Dougherty Beautiful. Ashley also was active on campus at Albany State, serving on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was named Team Captain.
A record 585 female college athletes have been nominated by NCAA member schools for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award. The nominees competed in 23 different sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 262 nominees from Division I, 131 from Division II and 192 from Division III. Multisport student-athletes account for 144 of the nominees.
Johnson now moves on to the next phase as the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee will identify the Top 30 – 10 from each division – and from there select three finalists from each division. The Committee on Women's Athletics then selects the winner from the nine finalists.
All 30 Woman of the Year honorees will be recognized, and the 2019 Woman of the Year announced, at an awards dinner in Indianapolis on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.