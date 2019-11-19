Spartanburg, S.C.– The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced its annual volleyball awards to cap the 2019 season. The team, which features fourteen student-athletes, was voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.
Central State's outside hitter, Deja Clark, headlines the 2019 All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Volleyball All-Conference team after being named the 2019 SIAC Player of the Year. Joining her is Albany State's freshman outside hitter, Kamryn Lane, who earned the 2019 SIAC Freshman of the Year award.
The SIAC Volleyball Championship is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 18 which will feature Spring Hill's Cassidi Sterrett, who was named Libero of the Year, alongside Emmarose Neibert who earned Setter of the Year.
Spring Hill's Head Coach Peggy Martin was selected as the SIAC Coach of the Year for her second consecutive year.
Clark, a senior outside hitter form Pickerington, OH is second in the conference in kills averaging 3.53 kills per set and top ten in blocks (0.66 blocks per set) and service aces (0.40 service aces per set). She currently leads the Marauders in kills (314), blocks (59), and service aces (36) and has served as the heart of Central State's offense leading them to their first appearance in the conference championship tournament. Clark's best performance came at the beginning of the season in a four-set thriller against Lane College. In the Marauders 3-1 win over the Dragons, Clark tallied a season-high 24 kills and four aces.
Lane, a freshman outside hitter from Leesburg, Georgia, played in all 27 matches while starting in 26 during her rookie season. She was the Golden Rams second leading scorer and finished fourth in conference with a hitting percentage of .286 in the regular season. The rookie led the Golden Rams in blocks (42) and was second on the team in service aces (22).
terrett, a senior libero from Lee's Summit, MO, earned the Libero of the Year award for the second consecutive year after leading the conference in digs with 571 on the season (5.29 per set). Sterrett garnered four Defensive Player of the Week honors this season as she currently holds Spring Hill's Division II era career digs with a record 1,396 digs in her career.
Emmarose Neibert of Spring Hill was selected as the 2019 SIAC Setter of the Year for her second consecutive year. The senior setter is second in the conference in assists averaging per 8.63 set and has collected three Setter of the Week awards this season.
Peggy Martin of Spring Hill collected her second SIAC Coach of the Year award finishing her 10th season with the Badgers. During her years with the Spring Hill, Martin has built a 277-64 overall record making her the sole leader on the All-Divisions Collegiate Volleyball Career Wins list with 1,371 victories. The Badgers have enjoyed five undefeated conference records collecting only one loss in their six-year tenure in the league.
Spring Hill led the all-conference teams with four selections. Kentucky State followed up with three selections ahead of Fort Valley State and Benedict who had two selections. Savannah State and Central State rounded out the 2019 SIAC All-Conference team with one selection each.