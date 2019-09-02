The Albany State Golden Rams will have two strong, experienced running backs this season who have both been named to the second team pre-season all-conference team in Tracy Scott and McKinley Habersham , but when the Ram offense is looking to air things out they are likely to go Green – Mike Green to be exact.
The 6’, 170 pound Albany native will be a key part of the offense when the Golden Rams open their football season Saturday night in Albany against the national champion Valdosta State Blazers. Kick-off at the Albany State Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.
Green is a senior that played at Albany’s Westover High School and went to Presbyterian College on a basketball scholarship. After a year at Presbyterian, Green came home to Albany and walked on as a wide receiver for his hometown university. This will be his third season back home in Albany. Ram fans are glad he did.
He has set some lofty goals this season, but he and his team have been working hard to get to those goals. Green wants 1,000 yards in receiving yards. He wants to earn a spot on an all-star team roster and he wants the Golden Rams offense to be the top offense in the nation. Needless to say he wants to bring a national championship to Albany State. Lofty goals, but Green has the drive.
“Practice has been going really good,” Green said last week. “We are getting stronger every day and with this heat I think we will have a 12th man. The other schools don’t practice in the heat like we have in Albany, so I think we will have an advantage.”
The Golden Rams are practicing six days a week and begin each afternoon in the middle of the heat at 3:30 p.m. That may not be enough, but there is more to Green’s optimism.
“We are coming together like a family. We trust each other and we have faith in each other,” he said. “That is going to help us win.”
Williams is majoring in health and human performance and once he earns his degree, he is considering a career as a trainer or possibly a personal trainer. However, right now he is focused on helping his team win.
“I’m catching every day after practice with Kelias (Williams, ASU’s starting quarterback),” Green said. “I’m working on putting together different routes, trying to mix things up as well as get a better connection with my quarterback. I’m getting different visuals – seeing things differently and it is helping me learn.”
Green and the Rams will face one of their toughest challenges of the year when they open against the Blazers Saturday night. Hopefully, Green will be able to take all he has learned and help the Rams knock off the defending national champions and begin looking toward those lofty goals.