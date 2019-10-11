PEMBROKE, N.C. – Host UNC Pembroke soccer team jumped to an early 2-0 lead after back-to-back goals and was able to fend off Albany State to in the final minutes for a 3-2 victory on Wednesday evening at the Lumbee River EMC Stadium.
Alesha Kostrrwa scored the first goal for the Golden Rams at the 27:46 mark with an assistant by Lovisa Mulunga to cut the Braves lead 2-1. Albany State University added its final goal in the second half by Paula Guba at the 88:00 mark.
Wednesday's result improves the Braves (7-2-0, 3-1-0 PBC) to stretch their home unbeaten streak out to 20 games. The Golden Rams (3-5-0, 1-3-0 PBC), who are playing their inaugural season as an associate member of the Peach Belt Conference, have now lost their last two contests.
Next up Albany State University will travel to Milledgeville, Georgia for a Peach Belt Conference matchup against Georgia College on October 16th at 7 p.m.