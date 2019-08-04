ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University soccer head coach Kennedy Kabiru has announced the schedule for the 2019 campaign.
The 17-match slate features seven home games at ASU Soccer Field along with 10 road contests. ASU will begin the year with a preseason exhibition against the University of Montevallo on Saturday, Aug. 31 before hosting the regular season opener against Springhill College on Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Golden Rams non-conference schedule features road tilts against Auburn University at Montgomery (Sept. 12), the University of West Florida (Sept. 15) and the University of West Alabama on Sept. 22. ASU will open its home season opener against the Blazers of Valdosta State University on Sept. 18.
Five of Albany State's 11 Peach Belt Conference (PBC) matchups will be played on the road at Young Harris (Oct. 2), UNC Pembroke (Oct. 9), Georgia College (Oct. 16), Flagler (Oct. 30) and North Georgia on November 2. Furthermore, the Golden Rams are slated to host PBC rivals Georgia Southwestern (Sept. 28), USC Aiken (Oct. 5), Francis Marion (Oct. 19), Columbus State (Oct. 23) and Lander (Oct. 26).
The regular season finale is set for Senior Day, as ASU hosts Clayton State Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.
The City of Evans, Georgia will serve as the host site for the PBC Soccer Semifinals and Finals, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 17 at Blanchard Woods Park. The first round matches will be hosted by the higher seeds.
Albany State compiled a 1-11-1 record last year, where the Golden Rams secured a 2-1 victory over Shorter University on Sept. 3. The Golden Rams will have five returning from last year's team.
Under the leadership of first year head coach Kennedy Kabiru will also welcomes a strong recruiting class, featuring 17 total recruits that are looking to make their mark for the Golden Rams this upcoming season.
"We are looking forward to establishing ourselves and securing a good start as newcomers to the Peach Belt Conference," said head coach Kennedy Kabiru.
Click here for the complete schedule: https://asugoldenrams.com/schedule.aspx?schedule=117