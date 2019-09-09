ALBANY, Ga.– The Albany State University women's soccer team (1-0) used four second half goals to roll to a season opening victory, 4-2 over Springhill College on Saturday afternoon.
The Badgers struck early in the first half as Grace Riley scored her first goal of the season at the 39:29 mark. SHC was the first to get on board to give them a 1-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Springhill College scored its second goal by Corinna Soto to grow its lead 2-0 at the 50:41 mark. ASU answered with securing its first goal of the season by Aliyah Armijo with assistance from Thuto Ramafifi to cut SHC's lead 2-1. Next, Thuto Ramafifi added another point on a penalty to kick to tie the game two all.
Thuto Ramafifi scored her first goal of the season to give ASU a 3-2 advantage. Albany State then scored its final basket of the contest by Aliyah Armijo with assistance from Thuto Ramafifi to come away with the victory.
In net, Maria Bacilio earned her first career win, recording four saves. As a team, the Golden Rams recorded 15 shots with 12 being on goal.
The Golden Rams return to action on Thursday, September 12thas they travel to Montgomery, Alabama for a contest against Auburn University at Montgomery at the AUM Soccer Complex. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.