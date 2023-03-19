Morgan Brown and Jason Bryant

Albany State sophomore Morgan Brown (25) talks with head coach Jason Bryant during the Lady Rams' game against Edward Waters Sunday afternoon at ASU West. After this conversation Brown hit into a fielder's choice that led to one ASU run but the Lady Rams fell twice to EWU Sunday.

 Joe Whitfield

The Albany State Golden Rams softball team lost a double header to the Edward Waters Tigers on Sunday afternoon in Albany. Due to the rain, the series was played in Albany instead of Jacksonville, Florida.

With the loses, the Golden Rams are now (16-9) overall and (9-3) in the SIAC. The Tigers improved to (21-4) overall and (7-2) in the SIAC.

