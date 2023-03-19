...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO
9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and
Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
Albany State sophomore Morgan Brown (25) talks with head coach Jason Bryant during the Lady Rams' game against Edward Waters Sunday afternoon at ASU West. After this conversation Brown hit into a fielder's choice that led to one ASU run but the Lady Rams fell twice to EWU Sunday.
The Albany State Golden Rams softball team lost a double header to the Edward Waters Tigers on Sunday afternoon in Albany. Due to the rain, the series was played in Albany instead of Jacksonville, Florida.
With the loses, the Golden Rams are now (16-9) overall and (9-3) in the SIAC. The Tigers improved to (21-4) overall and (7-2) in the SIAC.
In game one, the Golden Rams lost 7-2. In the first inning, Keyatta Ayers scored on an error to give the
Golden Rams a 1-0 lead. After trailing 6-1 in the sixth inning, the Golden Rams scored their second run of the game when Trista Murphy hit a single to right field to score Glory Seay. That was as close as the Golden Rams would get as they lost to the Tigers,
Romona McLeod lost her first game of the season. McLeod pitched three innings and allowed two hits and one earned run. McLeod is now 4-1 on the season.
In game two, the Golden Rams were defeated 4-3. Edward Waters scored four runs in the first inning and held on to defeat the Golden Rams.
The Golden Rams finished with 11 hits in the game. Keyatta Ayers, Romona McLeod and Kennedy Dora had an RBI for the Golden Rams. Romona McLeod finished with three hits for the Golden Rams.
Trista Murphy was the losing pitcher for the Golden Rams. Murphy is now 4-3 on the season. Murphy allowed one earned run and struck out five batters in the game.
