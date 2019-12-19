ASUgrads.jpg

24 student-athletes from Albany State University received their degrees this past week during a ceremony at James H. Gray Civic Center.

 Special Photo: Albany State University Athletics

While the football team staff was busy signing up new players, a group of six seniors were thinking about their futures after receiving their degrees during the fall graduation ceremony at Albany State University this past week. The six football players were part of a group of 24 student-athletes at the university that completed requirements for their degrees. The ceremony was held at Albany’s James H. Gray Civic Center in front of a packed house.

“I’m really proud of these athletes,” said head football coach Gabe Giardina. “As a team this year we put together a 2.74 gpa which is really beyond the curve for a football team. We are going to set the bar a little higher next year at 2.8.”

J. Scott Steiner, President and chief executive officer for Phoebe Putney Health Systems delivered the commencement address for the Albany State University fall graduating Class of 2019.

Each head coach presented their respective senior student-athletes with a stole on December 13th at the Student-Athlete Graduation Reception.

The student athletes who received their degrees were:

Football

Kelan Fraise – Bachelor's in Psychology

Brendan Kimble – Bachelor's in Criminal Justice

Nicholas Scott – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance

John Wesley – Bachelor's in Criminal Justice

Jaylin Boyd - Bachelor's in Mass Communications

McKinley Habersham - Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance

Ta'Keevian Harris – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance

Women's Basketball

Kayla Green – Bachelor's in Secondary Education/Health & Human Performance

A'Chanti Layfield – Bachelor's in Management

Baseball

Michael Reddick – Bachelor's in Criminal Justice

Kelvin Wimbish – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance

Benjamin Greenstein – Bachelor's in Accounting

Theodore Smith – Mater's in Business Administration

Men's Basketball

Aaron Washington – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance

Softball

Lavette Tucker – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance

Men's Golf

Pongsakorn Boorarankumanee – Bachelor's in Management

Women's Soccer

Abigail Whiteside – Bachelor's in Social Work

Brittanie Evans – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance

Roberta Da Silva – Bachelor's in Management

Volleyball

Keonna Hobbs – Bachelor's in Mass Communications

Dominique Austin – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance

Cheerleading

Stephanie Jenkins – Bachelor's in Biology

Alexus Terrell – Bachelor's in Criminal Justice

Tags

Stay Informed