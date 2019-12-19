While the football team staff was busy signing up new players, a group of six seniors were thinking about their futures after receiving their degrees during the fall graduation ceremony at Albany State University this past week. The six football players were part of a group of 24 student-athletes at the university that completed requirements for their degrees. The ceremony was held at Albany’s James H. Gray Civic Center in front of a packed house.
“I’m really proud of these athletes,” said head football coach Gabe Giardina. “As a team this year we put together a 2.74 gpa which is really beyond the curve for a football team. We are going to set the bar a little higher next year at 2.8.”
J. Scott Steiner, President and chief executive officer for Phoebe Putney Health Systems delivered the commencement address for the Albany State University fall graduating Class of 2019.
Each head coach presented their respective senior student-athletes with a stole on December 13th at the Student-Athlete Graduation Reception.
The student athletes who received their degrees were:
Football
Kelan Fraise – Bachelor's in Psychology
Brendan Kimble – Bachelor's in Criminal Justice
Nicholas Scott – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance
John Wesley – Bachelor's in Criminal Justice
Jaylin Boyd - Bachelor's in Mass Communications
McKinley Habersham - Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance
Ta'Keevian Harris – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance
Women's Basketball
Kayla Green – Bachelor's in Secondary Education/Health & Human Performance
A'Chanti Layfield – Bachelor's in Management
Baseball
Michael Reddick – Bachelor's in Criminal Justice
Kelvin Wimbish – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance
Benjamin Greenstein – Bachelor's in Accounting
Theodore Smith – Mater's in Business Administration
Men's Basketball
Aaron Washington – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance
Softball
Lavette Tucker – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance
Men's Golf
Pongsakorn Boorarankumanee – Bachelor's in Management
Women's Soccer
Abigail Whiteside – Bachelor's in Social Work
Brittanie Evans – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance
Roberta Da Silva – Bachelor's in Management
Volleyball
Keonna Hobbs – Bachelor's in Mass Communications
Dominique Austin – Bachelor's in Health & Human Performance
Cheerleading
Stephanie Jenkins – Bachelor's in Biology
Alexus Terrell – Bachelor's in Criminal Justice