ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany State University women's volleyball team secured its second victory the 2019 campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory Tuesday over host Fort Valley State University Lady Wildcats with set scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-20.
With the victory the Golden Rams have secured their second consecutive season victory for the first time in the last 10 years.
The win improves the Golden Rams record to 2-0 while Fort Valley State falls to 0-2 on the early season.
During the first set, Albany State jumped out to an early 5-1 lead before jumping out a 10-7 lead. The Lady Wildcats would shake off the slow start to trim their deficit to 16-10. Fort Valley State then added three points to cut the score 19-13, Albany then continued to dominate the set as they ran out to a 25-17 lead.
A kill from sophomore Kamryn Lane (Leesburg, GA) would help the Golden Rams close out the first set victory 25-17.
Albany State started the second set hot jumping out to a 5-2 lead with a kill from junior Jordyn Terrell (Atlanta, GA). After pushing their lead to 12-5, Fort Valley State would respond with a run to trim the Golden Rams lead to 15-8. Albany State answered with a 5-1 run to push their lead to 20-9. Jannai Cheeks kill would seal the second set for Albany State by the score of 25-11.
Albany State would put out any chance of a letdown to rest, opening the third set with a little competition with the score being tied twice during the final set. ASU then grew its lead 12-7, on a kill by Jannai Cheeks. The Golden Rams continued to take control of the set with forcing Fort Valley State to call a timeout of the set trailing Albany State 17-11. The Lady Wildcats would run off a few points before the Golden Rams solidified the match with a 25-20 third set victory completing the sweep.