ASU's Gray apologizes after controversial scholarship offer

Albany State head coach Quinn Gray has apologized for making a controversial offer to an athlete that lost his scholarship offer at the University of Florida because of a social media post that showed him using a racial slur.

 Reginald Christian, Albany State University

ALBANY - Less than a week after being introduced to the community as Albany State's new head football coach, Quinn Gray has issued an apology for offering a controversial recruit a scholarship to play football at Albany State. Gray said in the apology that he made the offer in haste and did not fully consider the impact of making such an offer.

Marcus Stokes, a white, four-star quarterback who had committed to the University of Florida, posted on Instagram last week that he had received an offer to play for the Golden Rams by Coach Gray. Stokes lost his offer at the University of Florida after an Instagram post showed a recording of him using a racial slur while singing a rap song. 

Tags