ASU's Robert Skinner Celebrates 600th Collegiate Win

Albany State Women's basketball coach Robert Skinner will be acknowledged for his 600th career win with the Lady Golden Rams during the basketball homecoming game against Fort Valley State on February 11th.

 Albany State University

ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University Women’s Basketball Coach, Robert Skinner, celebrated his 600th collegiate basketball game win when the Golden Rams defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers (68-60) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The coach will be honored following the ASU Homecoming Women’s Game against Fort Valley State University (FVSU) on February 11.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to Coach Skinner on his 600th win. This is a significant accomplishment for Coach Skinner and the history of ASU. We represent excellence as the standard in all that we do and are proud that our coaches uphold the same standard,” said Athletics Director Tony Duckworth.

