FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons have named Steve Jackson secondary coach, Dave Huxtable senior defensive assistant, Nick Perry assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie defensive front specialist,

Patrick Kramer offensive assistant, Steven King offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel special projects: defense, Matt Baker special teams assistant, Michael Gray football analyst and Mateo Kambui Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow/offensive line.

