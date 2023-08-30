FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive lineman Isaiah Prince.

 Prince was originally selected in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive lineman played in 19 games (six starts) over two seasons for the Dolphins (2019) and Bengals (2021). In 2021, Prince started at right tackle in Super Bowl LVI for Cincinnati. Prior to entering the NFL, he was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2018 after helping the Buckeyes finish third in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed (23.0) while setting Big Ten single-season records for pass completions (373), yards (4,831) and touchdowns (50).

Recommended for you

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

With the construction of the Dr. Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy the Albany Technical College family will honor the late president who was enthusiastic about diesel mechanics and other transportation-related instruction while at the helm. The facility is expected to be completed in … Click for more.PHOTOS: New Albany Tech transportation academy will be named for late President Anthony Parker

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports