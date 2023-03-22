FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Mack Hollins to a one-year contract.
Additionally, Falcons defensive lineman Eddie Goldman has been reinstated from the Reserve/Retired List.
Hollins was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound wide receiver has tallied 113 receptions for 1,440 yards (12.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns in 80 games (24 starts) for the Eagles, Dolphins and Raiders. The Rockville, Md., native set career highs for receptions (57) and receiving yards (690), while matching his career high with four touchdowns in 17 games (16 starts) for the Raiders last season.
Goldman was signed by the Falcons in July of 2022 before being placed on the Reserve/Retired List. The 29-year-old defensive lineman was originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round (39th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. Goldman tallied 175 total tackles (116 solo), 21 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed in 81 games (73 starts) over seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
