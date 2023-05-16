FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed quarterback Austin Aune, defensive back Lukas Denis, defensive lineman LeCale London and offensive lineman Barry Wesley. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released OL Germain Ifedi.

Aune played four seasons at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas after transferring from Arkansas. He appeared in 37 games (26 starts) completing 488-of-896 passes (54.0 percent) for 7,324 yards, 56 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He also added 406 rushing yards on 151 attempts (2.7 avg.) and six rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound quarterback was named third-team All-CUSA by Phil Steele in his senior campaign after setting single-season career highs in completions (232), attempts (411), passing yards (3,547), passing touchdowns (33) and completion percentage (56.0) in 14 starts in 2022. Aune also spent six seasons in the New York Yankees organization after being selected in the second round (89th overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft.

