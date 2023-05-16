FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed quarterback Austin Aune, defensive back Lukas Denis, defensive lineman LeCale London and offensive lineman Barry Wesley. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released OL Germain Ifedi.
Aune played four seasons at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas after transferring from Arkansas. He appeared in 37 games (26 starts) completing 488-of-896 passes (54.0 percent) for 7,324 yards, 56 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He also added 406 rushing yards on 151 attempts (2.7 avg.) and six rushing touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound quarterback was named third-team All-CUSA by Phil Steele in his senior campaign after setting single-season career highs in completions (232), attempts (411), passing yards (3,547), passing touchdowns (33) and completion percentage (56.0) in 14 starts in 2022. Aune also spent six seasons in the New York Yankees organization after being selected in the second round (89th overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft.
Denis played four seasons (2015-18) at Boston College where he appeared in 40 games as a defensive back. The Everett, Mass., native finished his career with 139 total tackles (82 solo), 25 passes defensed, nine interceptions (second in program history), three forced fumbles, one tackle for loss and a half sack for the Eagles. Denis was named second-team All-ACC in 2017 and tied for second nationally with seven interceptions. In 2023, Denis spent time with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, appearing in 10 games and recording 37 total tackles (16 solo), two interceptions, two tackles for loss and one sack.
London was originally signed by the Chicago Bears following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Western Illinois. The 6-foot-3, 297-pound defensive lineman appeared in 23 games posting 68 total tackled (43 solo), 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over two years (2018-19) for the Leathernecks. Prior to Western Illinois, London spent the 2016 season at Iowa Central Community College where he appeared in six games recording 32 total tackles (seven solo) and six sacks. In 2023, London spent time with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, appearing in 10 games and registering 33 total tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Wesley played five seasons (2017-21) at Colorado State where he started all 38 games, playing both tackle and guard. The 6-foot-6, 312-pound offensive lineman started all 10 games that he appeared in for the Rams in 2021. Wesley began his career as a walk-on at Colorado State and earned a scholarship as a redshirt freshman in 2018. In 2023, Wesley spent time with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, appearing in seven games.