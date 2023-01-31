FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons named Jerry Gray the team’s assistant head coach/defense.
Gray comes to Atlanta with 26 years of NFL coaching experience, including eight as a defensive coordinator and 16 as a defensive backs/secondary coach. In his 24 NFL seasons as a defensive coordinator or
a defensive backs/secondary coach, Gray has helped defenses to top-10 league rankings in scoring defense 10 times, in overall defense 11 times and in passing defense 13 times. He has worked with defensive backs who have combined for 14 Pro Bowl selections
in his 16 seasons coaching the position, with at least one of his players earning Pro Bowl recognition in 10 of those seasons. During Gray’s time working with the secondary, six different players earned first-team or second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press.
Gray most recently served as the defensive backs/passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. In his three seasons (2020-22) with Green Bay, the Packers have finished in the top 10 in passing defense
in all three years.
In 2022, Green Bay’s defense finished sixth in passing defense, limiting opponents to 197.0 yards per game, and tied for fourth in interceptions with 17. Under Gray’s guidance, cornerback Jaire Alexander
earned All-Pro honors from the AP for the second time in three seasons with Gray. In 2020, Alexander became the first Packers cornerback to earn All-Pro honors since Charles Woodson in 2011.
Gray joined Green Bay after spending six seasons (2014-19) as the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings. During his time with Minnesota, he was a part of a defensive staff that helped the Vikings
rank in the top 10 in the league in scoring defense for five straight seasons (2015-19), one of only two teams in the NFL to do so over that span (New England). Minnesota ranked second in the NFL in scoring defense (19.3 ppg.) and third in overall defense
(321.8 ypg.) and passing defense (214.7 ypg.) from 2014-19.
Prior to coming to Minnesota, Gray spent the previous three seasons (2011-13) as defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. In 2012, Gray’s unit ranked seventh in the NFL in interceptions (19) and 10th
in sacks (39). In his first season as coordinator with the Titans, the team finished eighth in the NFL in scoring defense (19.8 ppg.) and 10th in red-zone defense (47.9 percent).
In 2010, Gray served as the defensive backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks and tutored rookie safety Earl Thomas, who started all 16 games and ranked third among rookies with five interceptions.
From 2006-09, Gray coached the secondary for Washington, where he helped the team rank in the top 10 in scoring defense in three consecutive seasons (2007-09) and in passing defense in back-to-back seasons
(2008-09). During his time with Washington, Gray tutored safety Sean Taylor, who earned two Pro Bowl selections (2006-07) and second-team all-pro honors in 2007.
Gray spent the previous five seasons (2001-05) as the defensive coordinator for the Bills, helping the team rank second in total defense in back-to-back seasons (2003-04). The 2004 campaign also saw Buffalo
finish in the top 10 in scoring defense (17.8 ppg.), passing defense (164.0 ypg.), takeaways (39), interceptions (24) and sacks (45). The 2003 Bills ranked fifth in scoring defense (17.4 ppg.), second in passing defense (169.2 ypg.) and tied for ninth in sacks
(38).
Gray coached the defensive backs for the Titans in 1999-2000, helping Tennessee’s defense set a single-season franchise record for points allowed (11.9 ppg) in 2000. That season saw the Titans lead the league
in both total defense (238.3 ypg.) and passing defense (151.4 ypg.) – the only time in franchise history the club led the NFL in both categories. Second-year cornerback Samari Rolle and safety Blaine Bishop both earned Pro Bowl recognition under Gray’s tutelage
in 2000, with Rolle earning first-team All-Pro honors and Bishop taking home second-team All-Pro recognition.
