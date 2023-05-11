FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The National Football League released the 2023 season schedule today with Atlanta opening its season at home on Sept. 10 when it takes on the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For the third season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast nine of the Falcons regular-season games.
Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2023 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.
The Falcons will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the 2023 NFL International Games and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Week 4 matchup will mark Atlanta’s third regular-season game played in London, having most recently defeated the Jets, 27-20, in Week 5 of the 2021 season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
2023 Regular Season Schedule
Wk. Date Opponent Location Time TV
1 Sept. 10 Carolina Panthers Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. FOX 5
2 Sept. 17 Green Bay Packers Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. FOX 5
3 Sept. 24 at Detroit Lions Ford Field 1 p.m. FOX 5
4 Oct. 1 at Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium 9:30 a.m. ESPN+
5 Oct. 8 Houston Texans Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. FOX 5
6 Oct. 15 Washington Commanders Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. CBS
7 Oct. 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium 1 p.m. FOX 5
8 Oct. 29 at Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium 1 p.m. CBS
9 Nov. 5 Minnesota Vikings Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. FOX 5
10 Nov. 12 qt Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium 4:05 p.m. CBS
11 BYE WEEK
12 Nov. 26 New Orleans Saints Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. FOX 5
13 Dec. 3 at New York Jets MetLife Stadium 1 p.m. FOX 5
14 Dec. 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. CBS
15 Dec. 16/17 at Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium TBD TBD
16 Dec. 24 Indianapolis Colts Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1 p.m. FOX 5
17 Dec. 31 at Chicago Bears Soldier Field 1 p.m. CBS
18 Jan. 6/7 at New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome TBD TBD
This season, flexible scheduling for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17.
In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. The NFL has designated Falcons at Panthers as one of the five matchups. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.
In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.). Specific dates, start times and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.
2023 Preseason Schedule
Wk. Date Opponent Location Time TV
PS1 TBD at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium TBD TBD
PS2 TBD Cincinnati Bengals Mercedes-Benz Stadium TBD TBD
PS3 TBD Pittsburgh Steelers Mercedes-Benz Stadium TBD TBD
