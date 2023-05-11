FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The National Football League released the 2023 season schedule today with Atlanta opening its season at home on Sept. 10 when it takes on the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For the third season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast nine of the Falcons regular-season games.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports