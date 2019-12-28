It will be an Atlanta vs. New York battle Saturday night to determine the winner of the RoundBall Classic at Lee County High School as Eagles Landing (11-1) and currently ranked No. 1 in Class 5A will face the Boys and Girls School (9-3) from Brooklyn in New York City at 8:00 p.m. Eagles Landing beat Lee County 57-43 Friday night while the Boys and Girls School beat Monroe 66-63 to set up the final showdown.
The loss from both local teams sets up a consolation game between Lee County (10-4) and Monroe (8-3). The two teams met earlier this month with the Trojans taking a 45-40 win. The Trojans and the Tornadoes are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m.
The final day of the RoundBall Classic will begin with a game between the Sherwood Acers and Marianna, Fla at 3:30, then Central Macon against Miami Jackson before the Lee County/Monroe matchup.
Top-ranked Eagles Landing jumped on Lee County early Friday night leading 13-4 with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter when Lee County coach Kirven Davis called a time out to settle his players. A few seconds later Nick Dixon drilled a three and then MJ Taylor got a basket on a put back to bring the score to 14-9 after the first quarter.
The Eagles took over again in the second quarter, using their height advantage to get rebound after rebound for put backs as they dropped in 21 second quarter points and held the Trojans to only six.
The Trojans came out in the second half and played inspired defense and slowly got back into the game. After three quarters Lee County was down 44-33 but closed the gap to seven points early in the fourth when Taylor nailed a three-pointer. That was as close as they could get however, as the Eagles held on for the win.
Damon Favors led the Trojans with 13 points while Taylor and Dixon each added 10.
Prior to the Lee County game, Monroe jumped out to an early lead against the Kangaroos of the Boys and Girls School and pushed the lead to 13-3 when Cedric Johnson swished a three from the corner. The Monroe defense was focused on the Kangaroos’ Khalil Brantley and to begin with, the Tornadoes kept Brantley off balance. Monroe led 18-8 after the first quarter but Brantley began to get comfortable and his drives through traffic to the basket brought audible gasps from the crowd on several occasions. The Kangaroos pulled to within two points but free throws by Monroe’s Dominik Henderson kept the Tornadoes in front. Henderson had 10 free throw shots during the second quarter and sank all ten. It looked as though the Tornadoes would take an eight-point lead into the half, but Brantley hit a long three-point shot as the buzzer sounded to make the half time score 33-28.
The Kangaroos took their first lead at 37-35 midway through the third quarter, but the Tornadoes responded, and the two teams went back and forth with a couple of ties and a couple of lead changes. Johnson hit another three at the buzzer to end the third quarter, giving the Tornadoes a 47-44 lead heading into the final period.
Brantley drove to the basket untouched with 2:34 remaining to give the Kangaroos a 57-56 lead and didn’t lose that lead again. Johnson had the chance to tie the game with a three-point shot as the game ended but missed and the New York boys took the win.
Brantley finished the game with 39 points to lead his team. He scored 32 the day before as the Kangaroos beat Central Macon.
The Tornadoes were led by Za’tarrious Anderson and Henderson who each scored 16 points. Anderson also pulled down 11 rebounds for Monroe. Henderson scored 16 points and 12 were on free throws. He was 12 for 12 from the line Friday night. Matthew Green was also in double figures for Monroe with 11.
“I am not disappointed in them,” said Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir. “Our guys played hard and really worked. Sometimes that is the way the ball bounces.”
“It was a good, hard-fought battle,” said Kangaroos head coach Ruth Lovelace. “I told our guys to just keep battling in there and keep fighting. And they did and we were able to pull out the win. We got some really key rebounds and made some big free throws at the right time.”
It’s been a big weekend for Monroe’s Anderson who scored 24 Thursday night and now 16 on Friday night. He had been coming off the bench earlier in the season but with the injury to Marius Ellis, Anderson has taken on the starting role on the inside.
“He’s been getting his basketball legs under him,” said Hoffpauir, referring to Anderson coming out of football into basketball season. “He has been stepping up big for us and is doing a great job.”
The coach also had praise for Henderson and his work at the free throw line.
“Dominik has been working hard on free throws and you can see that from tonight. His work really paid off in this game tonight.”
The big games will continue for Monroe after Saturday’s night final game in the Roundball Classic. The Tornadoes will have a big weekend next weekend as they play at Dougherty Friday night and at Westover Saturday night.