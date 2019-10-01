s Auburn moves deeper into the season, it is focusing on keeping its running backs fresh by spreading out the workload.
The Tigers demonstrated this against Mississippi State, when five running backs split 30 carries in the most even distribution of the season.
“You know, I think if you really look at the totality of our schedule and everything that goes with it, we just made the decision that, hey, we’re going to have to spread some carries out and keep our guys fresh,” coach Gus Malzahn said.
At the beginning of the season, Auburn indicated that multiple running backs would be contributing this season when it listed six of its 10 running backs as starters, but once Auburn took the field against Oregon, Boobee Whitlow dominated the playing time.
Whitlow, the Tigers’ leading rusher in 2018, was the No. 1 running back, even if nominally he shared the title of “starter” with five others. After evaluating how the season’s progressed and what they have left to face, Malzahn said they decided they need to keep Whitlow, specifically, fresh for the second half of the season.
In the first four games, Whitlow carried the ball 82 times for 408 yards. Kam Martin, Shaun Shivers, Malik Miller and Harold Joiner -- four of the remaining five starters -- rushed for a combined 257 yards on 51 carries. D.J. Williams did not play in the first four games due to a hip injury.
The game against Kent State was the only game where the other running backs combined for more yards than Whitlow. It was the first game where more than three running backs had carries. Although Whitlow rushed for over 100 yards against the Golden Flash, he was one of three players to do so.
Then Auburn had its first SEC game. Whitlow once again dominated the running game against Texas A&M, but for the first time, there was a clear plan dedicated to preserving Whitlow’s energy. Instead of starting with the first blow of the whistle, Whitlow did not carry the ball until the end of the second quarter.
Then the fourth quarter started, and the Aggies opened with a touchdown. The Tigers responded by handing Whitlow the ball. In Auburn’s 12-play touchdown drive, Whitlow rushed eight times, including an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Following the game, Malzahn said Whitlow was able to do that because he came out of the half fresh.
“It was huge because he made a bunch of guys miss,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “He bounced off a bunch of tackles, and he was going to get in the end zone ... Boobee was running the ball just really hard.”
Auburn took that strategy to the next step in the game against Mississippi State Saturday. Instead of limiting Whitlow’s reps in the first half and then unleashing him in the second, they split the load evenly among the running backs.
“It’s been really good to give some other guys some carries, and I think they responded well,” Malzahn said.
Whitlow still led the team in rushing yards and attempts, but it wasn’t by a significant amount. He finished with 55 yards on 10 carries while his teammates had a combined 86 yards on 20 carries.
Williams played for the first time. Malzahn said he’s “finally healthy.”
In his first college game, he carried seven times for 32 yards, providing Auburn with another back that can both lighten Whitlow’s load and contribute in his own right.
“You could see, he’s got something to him, you know, he really has a wiggle and he’s got good vision,” Malzahn said. “So, we’ll see where that goes.”
Throughout the season, the Tigers have also utilized other position players in the run game.
Both quarterbacks Nix and Joey Gatewood are dual-threat quarterbacks. Gatewood had a 100-yard rushing game against Kent State and Nix was the team’s leading rusher against Mississippi State.
Wide receivers Eli Stove and Anthony Schwartz have also had a number of carries. Schwartz, in particular, is a particularly dangerous runner.
“He provides a different element,” Malzahn said. “He can make a lot out of a little, even when he doesn’t get the ball, he influences people, specifically on one of those touchdowns out of the Wildcat.”
By having so many players that can hurt teams with their legs, Auburn can open up its playbook while also keeping the aforementioned legs fresh.