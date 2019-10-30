As recently as late August, Joey Gatewood was still a serious contender for Auburn’s starting quarterback job.
Two months later, he’s no longer part of the team.
The redshirt freshman is expected to leave the program, sources confirmed to AL.com.
Gatewood met with coach Gus Malzahn before and after the team’s Tuesday practice, which he did not attend.
Gatewood’s plan is to finish out the semester at Auburn while weighing his transfer options, per sources.
The former four-star recruit from Bartram Trail High School in Jacksonville, Florida committed to Auburn as a high school sophomore and was drawn to the program because of his relationship with ex-Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and because of the school’s connection with Cam Newton.
After redshirting last year, which was hard for him according to his personal quarterback trainer Denny Thompson, Gatewood lost out to Bo Nix in the competition for the team’s starting quarterback job entering this season.
While Gatewood has played in seven games, he has seen limited playing time and didn’t see any action when the team played Florida in Gainesville, which is about an hour from where he lives. Several people close to Gatewood were at the game.
In those seven games, Gatewood rushed for 148 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.