Sherwood Christian Academy’s season didn’t get off to the start it hoped Friday night as Aucilla Christian from Monticello, Fla rolled into town and rolled over the Eagles 42-0.
Things didn’t go well to begin the game, and it only got worse. On the Eagles first drive a snap from center went over the head of quarterback Kentavion Curry and Aucilla recovered. Four plays later the Warriors were in the end zone with a 7-0 lead. The Eagles fumbled on the next drive and the Warriors took over at the 40-yard line. On the first play, the Aucilla running back raced 60 yards for a touchdown.
Toward the end of the first quarter Curry got a nice gain for the Eagles but was hit hard on the play. He got up and finished the quarter, but at the end of the first quarter the senior left the game and did not return. Freshman Ethan Johnson moved into the quarterback role and played the rest of the half.
After Curry’s injury, three more starters left the game with injuries for Sherwood.
“Starting out with turnovers and missed tackles, the night was rough for us,” said head coach Chad Evans. “Then the injuries started to mount up and with our back-up quarterback already down from a baseball injury this summer and our number one wide receiver down from a basketball injury this summer we went into preservation mode.”
The Warriors led 35-0 at the half. Senior running back Zachary Davidson moved into the quarterback spot in the second half for the Eagles.
With the injuries, the Eagles relied heavily on Davidson and he ended up with 120 yards on 24 carries. Andrew Orr led the defense with seven tackles and Ethan Johnson added six tackles and recovered a punt fumble.
Other than the gutty performance from Davidson, the highlight on the night for the Eagles was probably punter Josh Thomas. Thomas routinely had to get away from defenders to kick and did a nice job getting the ball away.
“We ended up with numerous players in positions where they had not repped in practice,” the coach said. “Kentavion (Curry) will be reevaluated on Monday and the expectation is that he will be out most of the week. Caleb Wiley will be reevaluated this week and is possible for next Friday. We expect the other injuries to be resolved and ready for next Friday.”
The Eagles will travel to Pinehurst Friday to take on Fullington Academy.